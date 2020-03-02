Jamie Bernstein To Narrate at FUN AT THE PHIL: SLEEPOVER AT THE MUSEUM
Jamie Bernstein will narrate Karen LeFrak's Sleepover at the Museum and Jack Prelutsky's setting of Saint-Saëns's Carnival of the Animals at Fun at the Phil: Sleepover at the Museum, the Philharmonic's first-ever family benefit, March 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Conducted by Ankush Kumar Bahl (Philharmonic debut), the one-hour concert for children ages 6-12 will feature Karen LeFrak's new multimedia orchestral work based on her children's book Sleepover at the Museum, with illustrations by David Bucs, as well as Saint-Saëns's Carnival of the Animals, featuring Philharmonic pianist Eric Huebner and guest pianist Steven Beck.
The event will honor Karen LeFrak - a Vice Chair of the Philharmonic Board of Directors, author, and composer - for her dedication to the Philharmonic; proceeds will go toward Philharmonic education programs. For information about the fundraiser - which includes the concert and a festive post-performance lunch, featuring costumed characters, on the Grand Promenade - visit nyphil.org/familybenefit.
Jamie Bernstein is a writer, narrator, broadcaster, and filmmaker who communicates her own excitement about orchestral music, inspired by her father, former Philharmonic Music Director Leonard Bernstein. Beginning 15 years ago with The Bernstein Beat, a family concert about her father's music modeled after his New York Philharmonic Young People's Concerts, she has designed, written, and narrated concerts for worldwide audiences of all ages. She creates and narrates two educational Discovery Concerts a year with the New World Symphony, designed to attract audiences less familiar with concert-going.
Photo credit: Carol Friedman
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Each year Paper Mill Playhouse distributes images that tease the titles of the five productions in the upcoming season.... (read more)
INSIDE THE ACTORS STUDIO's James Lipton Has Died at 93
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that James Lipton, executive producer, writer, and host of the Bravo cable television series Inside the Actors Stu... (read more)
VIDEO: Check Out Extended Highlights Of Rachel Bay Jones, Brandon Victor Dixon & More In NEXT TO NORMAL
BroadwayWorld has an extended look at the recent Kennedy Center production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, Next to Normal, starring Tony, Emmy,... (read more)
Miguel Cervantes Will Return to HAMILTON Following the Death of His Daughter
PEOPLE has reported that Miguel Cervantes will return to Broadway to play the title role in Hamilton following the death of his daughter.... (read more)
BEETLEJUICE Has Announced its New Playing Schedule
Beginning Monday March 9, 2020, the playing schedule for Beetlejuice at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) will be as follows: Monday, T... (read more)
Check Out Exclusive New Designs & Savings In The Theatre Shop
The Theatre Shop is adding brand new designs every week! Start Monday off right by indulging your inner threatre kid with a brand new design!... (read more)