Jamie Bernstein To Narrate at FUN AT THE PHIL: SLEEPOVER AT THE MUSEUM

Jamie Bernstein will narrate Karen LeFrak's Sleepover at the Museum and Jack Prelutsky's setting of Saint-Saëns's Carnival of the Animals at Fun at the Phil: Sleepover at the Museum, the Philharmonic's first-ever family benefit, March 7, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. Conducted by Ankush Kumar Bahl (Philharmonic debut), the one-hour concert for children ages 6-12 will feature Karen LeFrak's new multimedia orchestral work based on her children's book Sleepover at the Museum, with illustrations by David Bucs, as well as Saint-Saëns's Carnival of the Animals, featuring Philharmonic pianist Eric Huebner and guest pianist Steven Beck.

The event will honor Karen LeFrak - a Vice Chair of the Philharmonic Board of Directors, author, and composer - for her dedication to the Philharmonic; proceeds will go toward Philharmonic education programs. For information about the fundraiser - which includes the concert and a festive post-performance lunch, featuring costumed characters, on the Grand Promenade - visit nyphil.org/familybenefit.

Jamie Bernstein is a writer, narrator, broadcaster, and filmmaker who communicates her own excitement about orchestral music, inspired by her father, former Philharmonic Music Director Leonard Bernstein. Beginning 15 years ago with The Bernstein Beat, a family concert about her father's music modeled after his New York Philharmonic Young People's Concerts, she has designed, written, and narrated concerts for worldwide audiences of all ages. She creates and narrates two educational Discovery Concerts a year with the New World Symphony, designed to attract audiences less familiar with concert-going.

Photo credit: Carol Friedman





