James Snyder, Kevin Chamberlin and Lauren Molina Star in WFH THE MUSICAL on TikTok

When Broadway shut down, actors still had songs to sing. They just needed a new venue: TikTok. Some Broadway Stars joined together with TikTokers to bring the joy of Broadway into the palm of your hands. Broadway fans can laugh and sing along as their favorite stars duet about the pleasures and pains of working from home this last year.

And now WFH The Musical is coming to a feed near you on April 26th. With music composed by Rock of Ages' Henry Aronson, duets by Kevin Chamberlin (@chamberlin_kevin) of Addams Family, Horton in Seussical and Ratatouille: The Musical, James Snyder (@thejamessnyder) of Harry the Potter and the Cursed Child and Lauren Molina (@lomo212) of Sweeney Todd and up-and-coming performances by @gabiwhiting and @bettinald, WFH is a mix of heavy-hitters and TikTok natives.

WFH tackles everything from breastfeeding and Zoom meetings to timesheets and afternoon delights. All the while proving that when you work from home (for better or worse) you're never ever alone.



You can follow all the music and work from home office hijinks at www.tiktok.com/@wfhthemusical with some sneak peeks all week!