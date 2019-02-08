James Monroe Iglehart Will Write Spider-Man for Marvel Comics

James Monroe Iglehart has made a name for himself on stage, starring in Aladdin and Hamilton on Broadway. Now, he's breaking into the comic book scene, according to Bleeding Cool!

Iglehart will be writing Spider-Man for Marvel Comics, the site reports.

His first story will appear in Marvel Comics Presents #3, drawn by Ray-Anthony Height. The comic features the continuing Wolverine story by Charles Soule and Paulo Siqueira, a Captain America story written by Andrew Aydin and drawn by Daniel Acuna.

The comic will be published at the end of March.

The description is as follows:

"THE VIGIL" featuring Wolverine continues with part 3 in this ongoing series! Three tales with echoes of the decade that began the Heroic Age-the swingin' 1960s! First up, Wolverine continues his vigil, bringing him to the worst places on Earth. Then, the co-writer of the award-winning March trilogy, Andrew Aydin, pens a tale of Captain America during the Civil Rights movement. Finally, an all-new story of Marvel's most famous son of the '60s - Spider-Man!

Read more on Bleeding Cool.

Iglehart won a 2014 Tony Award for his performance as the Genie in Aladdin. He then went on to star as a replacement for Thomas Jefferson/Marquis de Lafayette in Hamilton on Broadway. He originated the role of Bobby in the Tony-winning musical Memphis. Other NYC credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and The Wiz. James is a member of the hip-hop improv group Freestyle Love Supreme, which is currently making its off-Broadway debut.

Related Articles