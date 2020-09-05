James Monroe Iglehart, Eva Noblezada, and More Will Lead Virtual Benefit Concert For Animal Lighthouse Rescue

Other performers include Ashley Park, Mare Winningham, and more!

Broadway Treats: A Canine and Kitty Rescue Production is a one-night-only exclusive benefit concert in support of Animal Lighthouse Rescue (ALR). Founded and hosted by NYC actor & ALR volunteer Alexa Cepeda (@lexacepeda), Broadway Treats is set to stream live on Youtube this September 20th, 2020 at 8:00 PM EST. Last year the concert raised over $22,000 for ALR, which rescues cats and satos (stray dogs) from Puerto Rico. With their sister shelter in Puerto Rico (El Faro de los Animales) and a dedicated team of volunteers in New York City, ALR helps homeless cats and dogs find their forever home.

This year's lineup includes Academy Award/Tony Nominee & Emmy Winner Mare Winningham (Currently: OBC Girl From the North Country), Tony Award Winner James Monroe Iglehart (OBC Aladdin, Hamilton) Tony Nominees Ashley Park (Mean Girls, Netflix's Emily in Paris) & Eva Noblezada (OBC Hadestown, OBC Miss Saigon Revival).

Other performers include Aaron Alcaraz (Mean Girls), Kathryn Allison (OBC Company, Wicked, Aladdin), Isa Briones (Star Trek: Picard), Jordan Brown (Book of Mormon), Chaundre Hall-Broomfield (Hamilton), Julia Harriman (Hamilton), Dorcas Leung (Miss Saigon, Hamilton), Solea Pfeiffer (NYC Center's Evita, Hamilton), Ryan Vasquez (THE WRONG MAN, Hamilton, OBC Waitress), Colton Ryan (Apple TV's Little Voice, OBC Girl From the North Country), Jonalyn Saxer (OBC Mean Girls, Cats), & Austin Scott (Hamilton, OBC Girl From the North Country, Pose).

Accompanied by Danny K. Bernstein (award-winning composer-lyricist, writer, pianist and music director).

Tickets are $50. Purchase tickets at alrcares.com/broadwaytreats.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You