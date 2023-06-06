James Lapine's IN THE COMPANY OF ROSE Documentary Gets Theatrical Release

The film will be released in theaters and on demand on June 30.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025 Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD Will Embark on Tour in 2025
SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards; Full List of Winners! Photo 2 SOME LIKE IT HOT, PARADE, and More Take Home 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination Photo 3 Video: Josh Groban Is Full of Joy Over His Tony Nomination
Review Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway Starring Laurie Metcalf, Tatiana Maslany, And Photo 4 Review Roundup: GREY HOUSE Opens On Broadway

James Lapine's IN THE COMPANY OF ROSE Documentary Gets Theatrical Release

Tony-winning playwright, director and filmmaker James Lapine's documentary, In the Company of Rose, will be released in theaters and on demand on June 30. Watch the brand-new trailer below!

After Lapine befriended poet Rose Styron, the widow of the great American novelist William Styron (Sophie’s Choice, The Confessions of Nat Turner), he began to record their conversations together.

During their meetings, Rose shares the fascinating story of her complex life as a writer and human rights activist, life partner to William, friend of the Kennedys and Clintons and her life on Martha’s Vineyard.

"It was an accidental movie, to tell you the truth. This person who I had heard about, had never met, and when I did meet her, we had to chat, and she invited me over to lunch one day," Lapine said to BroadwayWorld last year. "I had a new camera and I said, 'Do you mind if I bring my camera over? We'll have lunch.' And she didn't. And I kind of got hooked."

Lapine is an American stage director, playwright, screenwriter, and librettist. He has won the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical three times, for Into the Woods, Falsettos, and Passion. He frequently collaborated with Stephen Sondheim and William Finn. He also directed HBO’s documentary Six by Sondheim.

Watch the trailer for the documentary here:






RELATED STORIES

1
Renée Flemings Concert Films From Venice & France to Screen in IMAX Photo
Renée Fleming's Concert Films From Venice & France to Screen in IMAX

IMAX and Fathom Events are partnering to releaseRenée Fleming’s Cities That Sing in over 450 movie screens across the US with two exquisite one-day-only presentations: Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing: Paris on August 26 and Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing: Venice September 16.

2
Roman Banks Will Lead MJ THE MUSICAL National Tour Photo
Roman Banks Will Lead MJ THE MUSICAL National Tour

Roman Banks (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen and “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) will play the role of Michael Jackson in the First National Tour of MJ.  

3
Gavin Lee, Bradley Jaden, and More Join STEPHEN SONDHEIMS OLD FRIENDS at the Gielgud Theat Photo
Gavin Lee, Bradley Jaden, and More Join STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS at the Gielgud Theatre

Full casting has been announced for Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends at the Gielgud Theatre. Learn more about who is joining the cast here!

4
West End Concert Will Celebrate 75th Birthday of Composer Stephen Schwartz Photo
West End Concert Will Celebrate 75th Birthday of Composer Stephen Schwartz

A concert to celebrate the 75th birthday of legendary composer Stephen Schwartz has been announced.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia New York 103.5 KTU's 'KTUphoria 2023'Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia New York 103.5 KTU's 'KTUphoria 2023'
BT Release New Single 'k-means clustering'BT Release New Single 'k-means clustering'
Bokanté Release New Single 'Pa Domi' Ahead of AlbumBokanté Release New Single 'Pa Domi' Ahead of Album
Texas Eclipse Announces Tickets On Sale & Global CollaboratorsTexas Eclipse Announces Tickets On Sale & Global Collaborators

Videos

Video: David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season Video Video: David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW Video
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT
Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece You've Never Heard Of Video
Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece You've Never Heard Of
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You