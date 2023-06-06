James Lapine's IN THE COMPANY OF ROSE Documentary Gets Theatrical Release

Tony-winning playwright, director and filmmaker James Lapine's documentary, In the Company of Rose, will be released in theaters and on demand on June 30. Watch the brand-new trailer below!

After Lapine befriended poet Rose Styron, the widow of the great American novelist William Styron (Sophie’s Choice, The Confessions of Nat Turner), he began to record their conversations together.

During their meetings, Rose shares the fascinating story of her complex life as a writer and human rights activist, life partner to William, friend of the Kennedys and Clintons and her life on Martha’s Vineyard.

"It was an accidental movie, to tell you the truth. This person who I had heard about, had never met, and when I did meet her, we had to chat, and she invited me over to lunch one day," Lapine said to BroadwayWorld last year. "I had a new camera and I said, 'Do you mind if I bring my camera over? We'll have lunch.' And she didn't. And I kind of got hooked."

Lapine is an American stage director, playwright, screenwriter, and librettist. He has won the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical three times, for Into the Woods, Falsettos, and Passion. He frequently collaborated with Stephen Sondheim and William Finn. He also directed HBO’s documentary Six by Sondheim.

Watch the trailer for the documentary here:



