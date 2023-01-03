Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
James Corden Almost Starred In THE WHALE Film Adaptation

The role eventually went to Brendan Fraser, who has received rave reviews for his performance.

Jan. 03, 2023  

James Corden has revealed that he almost starred as Brendan Fraser's role in the film adaptation of Samuel D. Hunter's The Whale.

Deadline reports that Corden was originally involved to play the role of Charlie when Tom Ford was going to direct the film. However, the version of the film ended up not happening due to Ford wanting more creative control of the project. Corden also stated the he belives he would have been too young to do the role justice.

Corden also revealed that George Clooney was also involved with the film at one point, but he wanted an "actual 600-pound unknown" actor to play the role.

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale recently opened in movie theaters with the best limited opening of 2022. Get tickets to see it in nationwide theaters here.

THE WHALE has been stunning audiences since its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. It stars Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Samantha Morton.

The Whale is the story of a reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.

About James Corden

James Corden is an Emmy Award-winning host, writer, and producer; a Tony Award-winning and Golden Globe nominated actor; and a multiple BAFTA Award winner.

James hosted "The 70th Annual Tony® Awards" on CBS in 2016, which drew 8.7 million viewers, the highest viewership in 15 years, and garnered him the Emmy Award for "Outstanding Special Class Program." He also hosted "The 73rd Annual Tony Awards" on CBS, in 2018 and was nominated for an Emmy Award for "Outstanding Variety Special (Live)."

On stage, Corden starred in the acclaimed comedic play "One Man, Two Guvnors," which he first performed at The National Theatre in London and then on Broadway. His performance garnered him the 2012 Tony Award for "Best Leading Actor in a Play." He is also well known for playing "Timms" in Nick Hytner's "The History Boys" on Broadway and in his 2016 feature film adaptation.

In film, Corden recently starred in Ryan Murphy's "The Prom," opposite Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman and received a 2021 Golden Globe nomination for "Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy." The film was nominated for the 2021 Golden Globe for "Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy" and the 2021 GLAAD Media Award for "Outstanding Film - Wide Release."



