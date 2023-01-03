James Corden Almost Starred In THE WHALE Film Adaptation

James Corden has revealed that he almost starred as Brendan Fraser's role in the film adaptation of Samuel D. Hunter's The Whale.

Deadline reports that Corden was originally involved to play the role of Charlie when Tom Ford was going to direct the film. However, the version of the film ended up not happening due to Ford wanting more creative control of the project. Corden also stated the he belives he would have been too young to do the role justice.

Corden also revealed that George Clooney was also involved with the film at one point, but he wanted an "actual 600-pound unknown" actor to play the role.

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale recently opened in movie theaters with the best limited opening of 2022. Get tickets to see it in nationwide theaters here.

THE WHALE has been stunning audiences since its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. It stars Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, Ty Simpkins, and Samantha Morton.

The Whale is the story of a reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.

