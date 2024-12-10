Jamaal Fields-Green To Join MJ THE MUSICAL West End This January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jamaal Fields-Green will take over the role of ‘MJ’ in the smash hit London production of MJ The Musical.

Fields-Green – who has the distinction of being the only performer to have played the role in three global productions: on Broadway, on the US national tour and already having performed to standing ovations at the Prince Edward Theatre in London replaces Myles Frost in the role, beginning performances on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

“I’m deeply humbled and honored to have the opportunity to perform in this show and role here in London,’ stated Fields-Green. “Ever since I made my debut in the West End earlier this year, something in the city has been calling me back. London - I’m excited to share my artistry and make some magic with you in this beautiful city. I hope to see you at the theatre, I promise you’re not going to want to miss it. Let’s party!”

“Having Jamaal’s brilliance lead the West End production after dazzling audiences on Broadway and across America, ensures that MJ will have continued success on the stage of Prince Edward Theatre as he brings MJ magic to London,” stated Christopher Wheeldon, Director & Choreographer of MJ.

It was also announced today that beginning December 31, Jordan Markus will take over the title role of ‘MJ’ on the First National Tour. A singer, songwriter, actor, and dancer, he made his Broadway and National tour debuts playing both roles of ‘MJ’ and ‘Michael’ in MJ. Markus is an original cast member of the First National Tour Company. DeAundre’ Woods will take over as ‘MJ – Alternate,’ playing the role twice a week.

MJ is currently playing on Broadway at the Neil Simon Theatre starring Elijah Rhea Johnson. Since beginning performances in December 2021, the production has played to over 1 million patrons and has broken the box office record at the Neil Simon Theatre eleven times.

The North American Tour is currently playing in Hartford, CT, the West End production is playing at London’s Prince Edward Theatre, and the German production is playing at Stage Theater an der Elbe, Hamburg, starring Benét Monteiro. The Tony Award winning production will open in Sydney, Australia in 2025.

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry is on the West End stage direct from Broadway in the multiple Tony Award-winning new musical MJ.

Centered around the making of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star to offer a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Jackson to legendary status. MJ delivers a theatrical experience like no other, electrifying audiences with dozens of the most iconic songs in music history, including Billie Jean, Beat It, Man in the Mirror, Thriller and Smooth Criminal.

The internationally renowned creative team for MJ, helmed by two-time Pulitzer Prize winning writer Lynn Nottage (Ruined, Sweat) and two-time Tony Award winning Director & Choreographer, and Royal Ballet Associate Artist Christopher Wheeldon (MJ, An American in Paris), includes Scenic Design by two-time Tony Award and two time Emmy Award winner Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Lighting Design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Once), Costume Design by Tony Award and Emmy Award winner Paul Tazewell (Hamilton), Sound Design by Tony Award and Olivier Award winning Gareth Owen (Come From Away), Projection Design by two- time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen), and Wig & Hair Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles LaPointe (The Color Purple). Musical Supervision is by Tony Award nominee David Holcenberg (Matilda), and the Orchestrations and Arrangements are by David Holcenberg and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb (The Color Purple).