Jackie Evancho, Eden Espinosa, Jeanna De Waal and More to Star in GET JACK In Concert

A concert of songs from the new rock musical thriller, GET JACK will be presented Tuesday October 29th, 2019 at 7pm on Stage 2 at Rockwood Music Hall on NYC's Lower Eastside. GET JACK follows the five victims of Jack The Ripper from the dirty streets of Whitechapel, to the strangest depths of Hell. Upon their demise, a devilish "Keeper" arms the women with supernatural powers and sends them back to London on a mission to identify their now-too-infamous killer and bring him to hell. GET JACK is an epic hybrid of hard rock and symphonic classical with music by Kip Winger, lyrics and book by Damien Gray and direction by 2019 Olivier Award Winner Kelly Devine.

The 10/29 concert will feature performances by Jackie Evancho (Platinum Recording Artist, AGT), Eden Espinosa (Wicked, Falsettos), Jeanna de Waal (Diana, Kinky Boots), P.J. Griffith (Rock of Ages, American Idiot), Matt Hetherington (Becoming Nancy, The Voice- Australia), Jeannette Bayardelle (Girl From North Country, The Color Purple), Isabel Santiago (Giant, In The Heights) and Tony LePage (Come From Away, Rock Of Ages). The concept album of GET JACK (which entered the Billboard Charts at #7 is available on Apple Music and Spotify as well as for a purchase at the concert.

Composer Kip Winger rose to fame in the late 1980's as the charismatic frontman/ songwriter of the band Winger, releasing such hits as "Headed For A Heartbreak", "Seventeen" and "Easy Come, Easy Go". Kip's album Conversations with Nijinsky was nominated for a 2017 Grammy for Best Classical Contemporary Composition.

Writer Damien Gray penned the film Florentine (produced by Francis Ford Coppola) and has developed work for the Sundance Theater, Live Nation, The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios Japan, most recently developing:directing SING On Tour. Director Kelly Devine recently won the 2019 Olivier Award for Best Choreography for The West End Production of Come From Away. She also received Tony nominations for her work in Come From Away and Rocky on Broadway. Her other work on Broadway includes choreography for the musicals Rock Of Ages (currently running Off-Broadway), Escape To Margaritaville (currently on tour), Zhivago and the upcoming musical Diana. GET JACK is music directed by Andy Peterson (Tootsie, Atomic).

GET JACK In Concert is produced by Anita Waxman in association with P.J. Griffith and ClockJack Productions. A limited number of tickets are still available to the public at: www.eventbrite.com/e/get-jack-in-concert-tickets-71859061387

Rockwood Music Hall is located at 196 Allen Street (at Houston), New York, NY, 10002 Tickets are $20. More information about the show is available at www.GetJack.com





