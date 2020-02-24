Jackie Burns and Jonah Platt to Star in A WALK ON THE MOON at George Street Playhouse
Wicked alums Jackie Burns (Broadway's longest running Elphaba) and Jonah Platt (NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar) will star as Pearl and Marty Kantrowitz in the East Coast premiere of A Walk on the Moon, at George Street Playhouse this April.
In this new musical adaptation of the award-winning 1999 film, housewife Pearl Kantrowitz, sensing that change is in the air, begins a fling with a free-spirited traveling salesman while spending the summer with her family in the Catskills in 1969. As the Woodstock music festival springs to life nearby, their whirlwind romance, set against the backdrop of man's first walk on the moon, takes audiences on a journey through an iconic moment in American history.
In addition to her Broadway run, Jackie Burns also played Elphaba in the national tour of Wicked, where her performance was nominated for an Irene Award. Other Broadway credits include the Tony-winning revival of Hair (original company) and If/Then (original company and national tour).
Off-Broadway credits include Rock of Ages (original company) and Unlock'd. She has appeared regionally at Paper Mill, PCLO, Casa, CRT. Film credits include Netflix's "Set It Up" and the upcoming "The Magnificent Meyersons," and she will soon be seen on the Starz series "Ghost."
Jonah Platt originated the role of Marty Kantrowitz in the world-premiere of A Walk on the Moon at San Francisco's American Conservatory Theater, in addition to his breakout performance as Woof in Hair at the Hollywood Bowl, Homer in the Ovation-winning Floyd Collins at La Mirada, and Jason in the award-winning Los Angeles revival of Bare.
A Walk on the Moon features a Book & Additional Lyrics by Pamela Gray, Music & Lyrics by Paul Scott Goodman, Direction by Tony-Nominee Sheryl Kaller, Choreography by Tony-Nominee Josh Prince, Musical Supervision by Tony-Nominee Greg Anthony Rassen, and is based on the Miramax & Village Roadshow Pictures motion picture A Walk on the Moon by Pamela Gray
Additional casting will be announced at a later date.
Tickets begin at $25, and groups of 10 or more save up to 20% on seats. To book now or learn more, visit GeorgeStreetPlayhouse.org, or call 732-246-7717.
