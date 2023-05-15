Jackie Burns, Jarrod Spector, and More Will Lead the Regional Premiere Of BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical at the Muny

The Muny has announced that Sara Sheperd, Jackie Burns, Jarrod Spector, Steven Good, Noah Weisberg and Sharon Hunter will star in the kickoff to The Muny's 2023 season, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, June 12-18, 2023. The inspiring true story is led by director Marcia Milgrom Dodge, choreographer Patricia Wilcox, associate choreographer Kelly Liz Bolick, with music direction by Charlie Alterman. Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is proudly sponsored by Emerson.

"Carole King's music and story have been an inspiration to millions," said Muny Artistic Director and Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, "this is a thrilling group of artists to bring her journey to powerful life on our stage. Sweet inspiration indeed."

Sara Sheperd (Carole King) Muny: Legally Blonde (Vivienne Kensington), Les Misérables, The Pajama Game, Hello, Dolly!; Irving Berlin's White Christmas, The Wizard of Oz. Broadway: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (OBC), Paradise Square, Cry-Baby. National tour: Beautiful (Carole King), Legally Blonde (Kate/Chutney). Regional: Oliver! (Nancy, Human Race Theatre Company), Funny Girl (Fanny Brice, Drury Lane), Little Women (Jo March, Engeman Theater). Sara is so excited to be back at The Muny, where her professional career began, getting to play this iconic role.

Jackie Burns (Cynthia Weil) is Broadway's longest running Elphaba in Wicked. She replaced Idina Menzel on the national tour of If/Then and was also a part of the original Broadway company. Other credits include the Tony Award-winning revival of Hair (OBC) and Rock of Ages (original off-Broadway company). Selected regional theatre credits include Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera, Paper Mill Playhouse, Alley Theatre, Broadway Sacramento, Casa Mañana and George Street Playhouse. Film/TV: Set It Up, The Magnificent Meyersons, Power Book II: Ghost; The Great Wall of Warren. Jackie has sung all over the world with Grammy and Tony Award-winning composer Frank Wildhorn. She most recently completed a successful run as the title character in the new musical Cowboy Bob and the leading role in the new musical A Walk on the Moon.

Jarrod Spector (Barry Mann) Broadway: Les Misérables (Gavroche), Jersey Boys (Frankie Valli), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Barry Mann, Tony nomination), The Cher Show (Sonny Bono). New York: Hamlet (Hamlet). National tours: Les Misérables, Jersey Boys. Regional: Piece of My Heart (Bert Berns, New York Stage and Film), Presto Change-O (Michael, Barrington Stage), Roman Holiday (Irving Radovich, Golden Gate Theatre), The Cher Show (Sonny Bono, Nederlander Theatre), Bruce (Steven Spielberg, Seattle Rep). TV/Streaming: Halston, Wormwood, A Killer Party, The Kate (in concert, playing himself, Regional Emmy nomination). Jarrod tours the country with his critically acclaimed solo concerts and duet performances with his wife, Kelli Barrett, and has released two solo albums.

Steven Good (Gerry Goffin) Broadway: Waitress (Dr. Pomatter), Escape to Margaritaville (Mr. Utley, u/s Tully). National tour: Waitress (Dr. Pomatter). Regional: Lend Me a Soprano (Leo, Alley Theatre, world premiere), Austen's Pride (Mr. Darcy, 5th Avenue Theatre), Grey Gardens (Ahmanson), Prometheus Bound and Once (American Repertory Theater), Woyzeck (Santa Barbara Ensemble Theatre). Film/TV: Younger (Rob Davis), The Blacklist (NBC), A Neighbor's Vendetta (Tubi), Nightmare Nurse (Lifetime), Notorious (ABC), Hart of Dixie (WB). Education: MFA (Acting) Harvard, Moscow Art Theatre, A.R.T.; BFA (Music Composition/Classical Voice) UC Santa Cruz.

Noah Weisberg (Don Kirshner) Muny: Bye Bye Birdie, Grease, Damn Yankees, Joseph...Dreamcoat, Meet Me In St. Louis. Broadway: Legally Blonde, South Pacific, Enron, Elf. National tour: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Willy Wonka). New York: Two Gentlemen of Verona (Shakespeare in the Park). Regional: Calvin Berger (Calvin, George Street Playhouse, Original Cast Recording), Diner (Delaware Theatre), Enter Laughing (Wallis Annenberg Center). TV: NBC'S Emmy-winning Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (Danny Michael Davis), Showtime's Super Pumped (Quentin), Modern Family (Brett), Major Crimes, Law & Order, K.C. Undercover, Wisdom of the Crowd, The Good Wife, iCarly, Franklin & Bash, Team Umizoomi, Bad Teacher, Bones, The New Normal, JoJo's Circus, Cashmere Mafia, Law & Order: CI; Kenny the Shark, Love Monkey, Indoor Boys, Snowy Day, Charlie's Big Flight, Doonce. Film: Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas. Weisberg wrote and directed the award-winning films Thank You Kindly and What's Life Got to Do with It? Education: NYU.

SHARON HUNTER (Genie Klein) is thrilled to be making her Muny debut! Off-Broadway: The House of Bernarda Alba (Gene Frankel Theatre), Bad Seed (Nicu's Spoon Theater), The House of Blue Leaves (Gallery Players), The Picture of Dorian Gray (Robert Moss Theatre). Regional: Imaginary Theatre Company, Jake's Women (Karen, Moonstone Theatre Company), Working (Waitress, Hot House Theatre), Falsettos (Trina) and Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah! (Sarah, New Jewish Theatre). Sharon has maintained an active cabaret career in both New York (Metropolitan Room, Don't Tell Mama) and St. Louis (The Monocle). Sharon is the Producing Artistic Director and Founder of Moonstone Theatre Company in St. Louis, where she directed critically acclaimed productions of Proof, Barefoot in the Park and Grand Horizons. She just directed Gloria: A Life at New Jewish, and last season's highly successful Dear Jack, Dear Louise. Later this summer she will star in Moonstone's production of The Sound Inside.

About the show:

An inspiring true story of a music legend, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes you on an unforgettable journey of a remarkable career. A tapestry of creativity and innovation, Carole King paved the way for female artists for generations to come. The musical's Grammy Award-winning album features over two dozen pop classics including "It's Too Late," "You've Got a Friend" and "I Feel the Earth Move."

The Telsey Office is the official casting partner for The Muny. Full casting will be announced at a later date.

The Muny's 2023 Season includes Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (June 12-18), Disney's Beauty and the Beast (June 22-30), Chess (July 5-11), West Side Story (July 15-21), Little Shop of Horrors (July 25-31), Rent (August 4-10) and Sister Act (August 14-20).

Season tickets are currently on sale. Single tickets will be available beginning May 22. Muny gift cards for the 105th season are now available online and at The Muny Box Office. For more information, visit Click Here or call (314) 361-1900.