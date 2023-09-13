New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

Casting has been announced for the next season of the Olivier Award-winning production of Regents Park Open Air Theatre’s Jesus Christ Superstar. With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, the non-Equity tour will begin the 2023-2024 season on October 3, 2023 with a performance at the Ohio Theatre in Columbus, OH and go on to play over 60 cities including Toronto, Charlotte, Denver, Tampa, Little Rock and more.

As previously announced, Jack Hopewell and Elvie Ellis return to the tour to star as Jesus and Judas.

Jaden Dominique joins the tour in the role of Mary. The tour also welcomes Grant Hodges as Caiaphas, Alex Stone as Pilate, and Mekhi Holloway as Annas.

The ensemble includes Aja Simone Baitey, Ethan Hardy Benson, Joshua Bess, Sherrod Brown, Kalei Cotecson, Jaylon Crump, Alec Diem, Jaleel Green, Domanick Anton Hubbard, Haley Huelsman, Jeremy Makana Hurr, Katrice Jackson, Cameron Kuhn, Taylor Lane, Thomas McFerran, Jeilani Rhone-Collins, Johann Santiago Santos, Reese Spencer, TJ Tapp, Anakin Jace White, and John Zamborsky.

Featuring lyrics and music by Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, the North American tour of this iconic musical is helmed by acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie. Rounding out the creative team is costume design by 2016 Tony Award nominee Tom Scutt, with a set based on original designs by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Keith Caggiano, with music supervision by David Holcenberg and music direction by Ryan Edward Wise.

Tour Dates

Elmira, NY 9/29/2023 - 9/30/2023 Clemens Center

Columbus, OH 10/3/2023 - 10/8/2023 Ohio Theater

Morgantown, WV 10/10/2023 - 10/10/2023 WVU Creative Arts Center

Charleston, WV 10/11/2023 - 10/11/2023 Clay Center

Charlotte, NC 10/13/2023 - 10/15/2023 Belk Theater at Blumenthal PAC

Flint, MI 10/17/2023 - 10/18/2023 Whiting Auditorium

Tysons, VA 10/20/2023 - 10/22/2023 Capital One Hall

London, ON 10/24/2023 - 10/25/2023 Budweiser Gardens

Hamilton, ON 10/26/2023 - 10/26/2023 FirstOntario Concert Hall

Scranton, PA 10/27/2023 - 10/29/2023 Scranton Cultural Center

Erie, PA 10/30/2023 - 10/31/2023 Warner Theater

Toledo, OH 11/1/2023 - 11/1/2023 Valentine Theatre

Rockford, IL 11/2/2023 - 11/2/2023 Coronado Performing Arts Center

Lawrence, KS 11/4/2023 - 11/4/2023 Lied Center of Kansas

Bartlesville, OK 11/5/2023 - 11/5/2023 Bartlesville Community Center

Springfield, MO 11/6/2023 - 11/8/2023 Hammons Hall

Shreveport, LA 11/11/2023 - 11/11/2023 The Strand Theatre

Lufkin, TX 11/13/2023 - 11/13/2023 Temple Theater

Tyler, TX 11/14/2023 - 11/14/2023 UT Tyler Cowan Center

College Station, TX 11/15/2023 - 11/16/2023 Texas A&M - Rudder Auditorium

San Antonio, TX 11/17/2023 - 11/18/2023 Tobin Center

Corpus Christi, TX 11/20/2023 - 11/20/2023 Selena Auditorium

McAllen, TX 11/21/2023 - 11/21/2023 Coronado Theater

Galveston, TX 11/25/2023 - 11/25/2023 The Grand 1894 Opera House

Bozeman, MT 11/28/2023 - 11/28/2023 Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

Billings, MT 11/29/2023 - 11/29/2023 Alberta Bair Theater

Ft.Collins, CO 12/1/2023 - 12/3/2023 The Lincoln Center

Folsom, CA 1/10/2024 - 1/13/2024 Harris Center

Fresno, CA 1/15/2024 - 1/16/2024 Saroyan Theatre

Modesto, CA 1/17/2024 - 1/18/2024 Gallo Center for the Arts

Cerritos, CA 1/19/2024 - 1/21/2024 Cerritos Center

Denver, CO 1/23/2024 - 1/28/2024 Buell Theatre

Ames, IA 1/30/2024 - 1/30/2024 Stephens Auditorium

Manhattan, KS 1/31/2024 - 1/31/2024 McCain Auditorium

Lincoln, NE 2/1/2024 - 2/4/2024 Lied Center for Performing Arts

Bismarck, ND 2/6/2024 - 2/6/2024 Bismarck Event Center

Grand Forks, ND 2/7/2024 - 2/7/2024 Chester Fritz Auditorium

Green Bay, WI 2/9/2024 - 2/9/2024 Weidner Center

Cedar Rapids, IA 2/10/2024 - 2/10/2024 Paramount Theater

Sioux City, IA 2/13/2024 - 2/13/2024 Orpheum Theater

Davenport, IA 2/14/2024 - 2/14/2024 Adler Theatre

Sheboygan, WI 2/15/2024 - 2/15/2024 Weill Center

Springfield, IL 2/17/2024 - 2/18/2024 UIS Performing Arts Center - Sangamon Auditorium

Bloomington, IN 2/20/2024 - 2/21/2024 Indiana University Auditorium

Macon, GA 2/24/2024 - 2/25/2024 Grand Opera House

Jackson, MS 2/28/2024 - 2/28/2024 Thalia Mara Hall

Lafayette, LA 2/29/2024 - 2/29/2024 Heymann Performing Arts Center

Little Rock, AR 3/1/2024 - 3/3/2024 Robinson Center

Tampa, FL 3/5/2024 - 3/10/2024 Straz Center

Melbourne, FL 3/11/2024 - 3/12/2024 King Center for the Performing Arts

Gainesville, FL 3/13/2024 - 3/13/2024 Phillips Center

Huntsville, AL 3/15/2024 - 3/17/2024 Von Braun Center Concert Hall

Johnson City, TN 3/18/2024 - 3/20/2024 ETSU Martin Center

Newport News, VA 3/22/2024 - 3/22/2024 Ferguson Center for the Arts

Hershey, PA 3/23/2024 - 3/24/2024 Hershey Theatre

New Philadelphia, OH 3/25/2024 - 3/25/2024 Kent State Tuscarawas PAC

Kalamazoo, MI 3/26/2024 - 3/27/2024 Miller Auditorium

Sioux Falls, SD 3/29/2024 - 3/30/2024 Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science

Waterbury, CT 4/2/2024 - 4/4/2024 Palace Theater

Schenectady, NY 4/5/2024 - 4/12/2024 Proctors Theatre

Portland, ME 4/7/2024 - 4/13/2024 Merrill Auditorium

West Point, NY 4/14/2024 - 4/14/2024 Eisenhower Hall Theatre

Peoria, IL 4/16/2024 - 4/17/2024 Peoria Civic Center

Lima, OH 4/18/2024 - 4/18/2024 Veterans Memorial Civic Center

Richmond, KY 4/19/2024 - 4/20/2024 EKU Center for the Arts

Evansville, IN 4/21/2024 - 4/21/2024 Old National Events Plaza

Binghamton, NY 4/24/2024 - 4/25/2024 Broome County Forum Theatre

Reading, PA 4/29/2024 - 4/29/2024 Santander Performing Arts Center

Brookville, NY 5/1/2024 - 5/1/2024 LIU Tilles Center Concert Hall

Additional tour engagements will be announced throughout the fall.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar’.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is a proven musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. As demonstrated by NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, this epic work attracted over 9.6 million viewers, earned the highest ratings in its time period, and received the highest critical ranking of any live musical event on network TV. On September 17th, 2021 a variety of special edition Jesus Christ Superstar albums, remastered at Abbey Road, were released. These special anniversary editions are a celebration of the original 1970 double concept album and its continued success spanning an incredible 50 years.

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production played a West End engagement at the Barbican in 2019 before returning to Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in concert version during the summer of 2020.

The 2023-2024 North American Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is produced by Work Light Productions. The original production was produced by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade