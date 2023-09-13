New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

The non-Equity tour will begin the 2023-2024 season on October 3, 2023.
POPULAR
Casting has been announced for the next season of the Olivier Award-winning production of Regents Park Open Air Theatre’s Jesus Christ Superstar. With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, the non-Equity tour will begin the 2023-2024 season on October 3, 2023 with a performance at the Ohio Theatre in Columbus, OH and go on to play over 60 cities including Toronto, Charlotte, Denver, Tampa, Little Rock and more.
As previously announced, Jack Hopewell and Elvie Ellis return to the tour to star as Jesus and Judas.
Jaden Dominique joins the tour in the role of Mary. The tour also welcomes Grant Hodges as Caiaphas, Alex Stone as Pilate, and Mekhi Holloway as Annas.
The ensemble includes Aja Simone Baitey, Ethan Hardy Benson, Joshua Bess, Sherrod Brown, Kalei Cotecson, Jaylon Crump, Alec Diem, Jaleel Green, Domanick Anton Hubbard, Haley Huelsman, Jeremy Makana Hurr, Katrice Jackson, Cameron Kuhn, Taylor Lane, Thomas McFerran, Jeilani Rhone-Collins, Johann Santiago Santos, Reese Spencer, TJ Tapp, Anakin Jace White, and John Zamborsky.
Featuring lyrics and music by Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, the North American tour of this iconic musical is helmed by acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie. Rounding out the creative team is costume design by 2016 Tony Award nominee Tom Scutt, with a set based on original designs by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Keith Caggiano, with music supervision by David Holcenberg and music direction by Ryan Edward Wise.
Elmira, NY 9/29/2023 - 9/30/2023 Clemens Center
Columbus, OH 10/3/2023 - 10/8/2023 Ohio Theater
Morgantown, WV 10/10/2023 - 10/10/2023 WVU Creative Arts Center
Charleston, WV 10/11/2023 - 10/11/2023 Clay Center
Charlotte, NC 10/13/2023 - 10/15/2023 Belk Theater at Blumenthal PAC
Flint, MI 10/17/2023 - 10/18/2023 Whiting Auditorium
Tysons, VA 10/20/2023 - 10/22/2023 Capital One Hall
London, ON 10/24/2023 - 10/25/2023 Budweiser Gardens
Hamilton, ON 10/26/2023 - 10/26/2023 FirstOntario Concert Hall
Scranton, PA 10/27/2023 - 10/29/2023 Scranton Cultural Center
Erie, PA 10/30/2023 - 10/31/2023 Warner Theater
Toledo, OH 11/1/2023 - 11/1/2023 Valentine Theatre
Rockford, IL 11/2/2023 - 11/2/2023 Coronado Performing Arts Center
Lawrence, KS 11/4/2023 - 11/4/2023 Lied Center of Kansas
Bartlesville, OK 11/5/2023 - 11/5/2023 Bartlesville Community Center
Springfield, MO 11/6/2023 - 11/8/2023 Hammons Hall
Shreveport, LA 11/11/2023 - 11/11/2023 The Strand Theatre
Lufkin, TX 11/13/2023 - 11/13/2023 Temple Theater
Tyler, TX 11/14/2023 - 11/14/2023 UT Tyler Cowan Center
College Station, TX 11/15/2023 - 11/16/2023 Texas A&M - Rudder Auditorium
San Antonio, TX 11/17/2023 - 11/18/2023 Tobin Center
Corpus Christi, TX 11/20/2023 - 11/20/2023 Selena Auditorium
McAllen, TX 11/21/2023 - 11/21/2023 Coronado Theater
Galveston, TX 11/25/2023 - 11/25/2023 The Grand 1894 Opera House
Bozeman, MT 11/28/2023 - 11/28/2023 Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
Billings, MT 11/29/2023 - 11/29/2023 Alberta Bair Theater
Ft.Collins, CO 12/1/2023 - 12/3/2023 The Lincoln Center
Folsom, CA 1/10/2024 - 1/13/2024 Harris Center
Fresno, CA 1/15/2024 - 1/16/2024 Saroyan Theatre
Modesto, CA 1/17/2024 - 1/18/2024 Gallo Center for the Arts
Cerritos, CA 1/19/2024 - 1/21/2024 Cerritos Center
Denver, CO 1/23/2024 - 1/28/2024 Buell Theatre
Ames, IA 1/30/2024 - 1/30/2024 Stephens Auditorium
Manhattan, KS 1/31/2024 - 1/31/2024 McCain Auditorium
Lincoln, NE 2/1/2024 - 2/4/2024 Lied Center for Performing Arts
Bismarck, ND 2/6/2024 - 2/6/2024 Bismarck Event Center
Grand Forks, ND 2/7/2024 - 2/7/2024 Chester Fritz Auditorium
Green Bay, WI 2/9/2024 - 2/9/2024 Weidner Center
Cedar Rapids, IA 2/10/2024 - 2/10/2024 Paramount Theater
Sioux City, IA 2/13/2024 - 2/13/2024 Orpheum Theater
Davenport, IA 2/14/2024 - 2/14/2024 Adler Theatre
Sheboygan, WI 2/15/2024 - 2/15/2024 Weill Center
Springfield, IL 2/17/2024 - 2/18/2024 UIS Performing Arts Center - Sangamon Auditorium
Bloomington, IN 2/20/2024 - 2/21/2024 Indiana University Auditorium
Macon, GA 2/24/2024 - 2/25/2024 Grand Opera House
Jackson, MS 2/28/2024 - 2/28/2024 Thalia Mara Hall
Lafayette, LA 2/29/2024 - 2/29/2024 Heymann Performing Arts Center
Little Rock, AR 3/1/2024 - 3/3/2024 Robinson Center
Tampa, FL 3/5/2024 - 3/10/2024 Straz Center
Melbourne, FL 3/11/2024 - 3/12/2024 King Center for the Performing Arts
Gainesville, FL 3/13/2024 - 3/13/2024 Phillips Center
Huntsville, AL 3/15/2024 - 3/17/2024 Von Braun Center Concert Hall
Johnson City, TN 3/18/2024 - 3/20/2024 ETSU Martin Center
Newport News, VA 3/22/2024 - 3/22/2024 Ferguson Center for the Arts
Hershey, PA 3/23/2024 - 3/24/2024 Hershey Theatre
New Philadelphia, OH 3/25/2024 - 3/25/2024 Kent State Tuscarawas PAC
Kalamazoo, MI 3/26/2024 - 3/27/2024 Miller Auditorium
Sioux Falls, SD 3/29/2024 - 3/30/2024 Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science
Waterbury, CT 4/2/2024 - 4/4/2024 Palace Theater
Schenectady, NY 4/5/2024 - 4/12/2024 Proctors Theatre
Portland, ME 4/7/2024 - 4/13/2024 Merrill Auditorium
West Point, NY 4/14/2024 - 4/14/2024 Eisenhower Hall Theatre
Peoria, IL 4/16/2024 - 4/17/2024 Peoria Civic Center
Lima, OH 4/18/2024 - 4/18/2024 Veterans Memorial Civic Center
Richmond, KY 4/19/2024 - 4/20/2024 EKU Center for the Arts
Evansville, IN 4/21/2024 - 4/21/2024 Old National Events Plaza
Binghamton, NY 4/24/2024 - 4/25/2024 Broome County Forum Theatre
Reading, PA 4/29/2024 - 4/29/2024 Santander Performing Arts Center
Brookville, NY 5/1/2024 - 5/1/2024 LIU Tilles Center Concert Hall
Additional tour engagements will be announced throughout the fall.
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar’.
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is a proven musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. As demonstrated by NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, this epic work attracted over 9.6 million viewers, earned the highest ratings in its time period, and received the highest critical ranking of any live musical event on network TV. On September 17th, 2021 a variety of special edition Jesus Christ Superstar albums, remastered at Abbey Road, were released. These special anniversary editions are a celebration of the original 1970 double concept album and its continued success spanning an incredible 50 years.
Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, selling out two consecutive engagements in 2016 and 2017. The production played a West End engagement at the Barbican in 2019 before returning to Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre in concert version during the summer of 2020.
The 2023-2024 North American Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is produced by Work Light Productions. The original production was produced by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.
Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Play Broadway Games
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You