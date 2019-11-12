Jaap Van Zweden To Conduct His First Young People's Concert, December 7

Music Director Jaap van Zweden will conduct his first New York Philharmonic Young People's Concert on December 7, 2019, A Composer's Toolkit, about how composers write their music using traditional tools and new concepts.

The program will include the World Premiere of Sweating Bullets by 12-year-old New York Philharmonic Very Young Composer Paloma Alonso, who will introduce her piece; selections from Beethoven's Symphony No. 2; Reena Esmail's Testament, from Vishwas; and a selection from Steve Reich's Music for Ensemble and Orchestra (a Philharmonic co-commission receiving its New York Premiere by the Philharmonic that week). The concert will be hosted by Justin Jay Hines and written / directed by Marcus Stevens in his Philharmonic debut.

"As we educate our children in all kinds of things, we should also educate their souls," said Music Director Jaap van Zweden. "We should share with them what music can do for us in our daily lives. We are searching for a connection with the children, and for the children to have a connection with the music."

All YPCs are preceded by YPC Overtures, at which children can meet Philharmonic musicians, try out orchestral instruments, and hear works newly written by composers their own age through the New York Philharmonic Very Young Composers Program.

Created by Jon Deak (Director, Very Young Composers Program) - a composer and former Philharmonic Associate Principal Bass - the New York Philharmonic Very Young Composers Program enables students from diverse backgrounds to compose music to be performed by Philharmonic musicians, sometimes by the full Orchestra. Works by Very Young Composers will be performed on every Young People's Concert this season.

Now in its 97th season, New York Philharmonic Young People's Concerts (for ages 6-12) were made famous by former Music Director Leonard Bernstein on live television in the 1960s.

Single tickets to Young People's Concerts start at $16; all tickets include admission to YPC Overtures. (Ticket prices subject to change.) Tickets may be purchased online at nyphil.org or by calling (212) 875-5656, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Tickets may also be purchased at the David Geffen Hall Box Office.





