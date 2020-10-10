JUSTICE, a New Musical About Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sandra Day O'Connor, Will Open in Arizona in 2021
The production runs in Tucson March 13, 2021 - April 3, 2021, before going to Phoenix April 8, 2021 - April 25, 2021.
Arizona Theatre Company will present Justice, a new musical about Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sandra Day O'Connor, in 2021.
The musical will feature music and lyrics by Brian Lowdermilk and Kate Kerrigan (The Unauthorized Autobiography of Samantha Brown, The Mad Ones), and a book by Lauren Gunderson (I and You, Jeannette).
Justice is a musical journey with two of the world's most iconic women at the height of their power.
Synopsis
It's 1993 and Ruth Bader Ginsburg has just joined as the second woman on the United States Supreme Court. The first woman, Sandra Day O'Connor, is there to greet her. In an intimate, epic three-person musical built of urgent and honest conversations, sweeping songs, and gripping monologues, we come to know these two iconic women at the height of their power. Ruth and Sandra confront each other about law, strategy, civil rights, husbands, kids, dreams, sorrows and the past and future of this country.
Their differences compel them, their sex unites them - together, and famously separately they will set the course for our country and the world.
Learn more at https://arizonatheatre.org/show/justice/.
