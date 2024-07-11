JOB on Broadway to Offer $39 and $47 Tickets as Part of Rush and Lottery

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



JOB, written by Max Wolf Friedlich and directed by Michael Herwitz, is launching in-person rush and digital lottery policies. Previews for this limited engagement begin on Monday, July 15 at Broadway’s Hayes Theater ahead of a Tuesday, July 30 opening night starring original cast members Peter Friedman and Sydney Lemmon.

General Rush

A limited number of in-person rush tickets will be available on the day of each performance for $39 (inclusive of service fees) per ticket when the Hayes Theater box office opens subject to availability. A maximum of two tickets per person per performance will be allowed. The box office is open Monday-Saturday from 10 AM – 8 PM and Sunday 12 PM – 6 PM.

Telecharge Digital Lottery

Entries for the JOB digital lottery open at 12 AM ET on the day before the performance. Winners are drawn at 10 AM ET and 3 PM ET and will be notified by email shortly after each drawing and have five hours to claim and purchase tickets online. Winners may buy up to 2 tickets at $47 each (all fees included). Visit rush.telecharge.com to enter.

Jane (Lemmon), an employee at a big tech company (you know the one), has been placed on leave after becoming the subject of a viral video. She arrives in the office of a crisis therapist – Loyd (Friedman) – determined to be reinstated to the job that gives her life meaning. JOB zooms in on two careerists of different generations, genders, and political paradigms to examine what it means to be a citizen of the internet and our obligation to help the people who need it most.

The JOB creative team also features scenic design by Scott Penner, costume design by Michelle J. Li, lighting design by Mextly Couzin, sound design by Cody Spencer, and original music by Devonté Hynes. Rachel A. Zucker will serve as Production Stage Manager while ShowTown Theatricals/Samuel Dallas will serve as the General Manager. Hannah Getts serves as dramaturg. The understudies for JOB are Jeff Still (Loyd) and Arianna Gayle Stucki (Jane).

JOB originally premiered Off-Broadway at SoHo Playhouse in fall of 2023. It subsequently transferred to the Connelly Theatre for a second standing-room-only run. JOB was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle’s John Gassner Award for playwright Max Wolf Friedlich.