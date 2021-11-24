JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Actor Charged in Relation to Capitol Attack

James D. Beeks, who played Judas on the U.S. tour of Jesus Christ Superstar, has been arrested on charges related to breaching the Capitol in the January 6 attack, The Daily Beast reports.

Beeks, who performs under the stage name "James T. Justis", was charged with obstruction of Congress and unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds. He was also revealed to be "an affiliate of the Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government militia organization.

A federal investigation found that Beeks was part of the group of people who attacked law enforcement as they pushed into the Capitol. He paid dues to the Oath Keepers two weeks before the attack.

Federal investigators attended several performances of the Jesus Christ Superstar tour in November to observe Beeks in the role. He was arrested on Tuesday.

In addition to this role, Beeks' Broadway credits include Kinky Boots, Aida, Ragtime, and Smokey Joe's Cafe, and he has performed as a Michael Jackson tribute artist.

