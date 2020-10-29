JERSEY BOYS to Return to London in Spring 2021

The show is aiming to begin performances this April at Trafalgar Theatre.

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Jersey Boys, will work its way back to London this spring! The show is aiming to begin performances this April at Trafalgar Theatre. The first preview is currently set for April 14, 2021.

The start date is somewhat tentative as the producers plan to wait until social distancing restrictions are lifted before beginning performances. New dates for the production will be announced if restrictions aren't lifted by spring.

One of the show's producers, Michael David said of the return, "We were ready to come back the day after we left." The musical concluded its initial West End run in 2016.

Casting will be announced at a later date. Tickets are go on sale October 30 at 10 AM at http://jerseyboyslondon.com.

Jersey Boys is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.

The show features all their hits including "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Oh What A Night," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "Working My Way Back To You."

