JAGGED LITTLE PILL and MRS. DOUBTFIRE Have Joined the BroadwayCon Lineup
BroadwayCon will welcome new musicals Jagged Little Pill and Mrs. Doubtfire to the 2020 MainStage Spotlight Session lineup. Attendees will be treated to an exclusive look behind the curtain at the creation of Jagged Little Pill on Sunday, January 26, at 12:30 p.m. with cast members Antonio Cipriano (Phoenix), Kathryn Gallagher (Bella), Celia Rose Gooding (Frankie Healy), Derek Klena (Nick Healy), Sean Allan Krill (Steve Healy), Lauren Patten (Jo), and Elizabeth Stanley (Mary Jane Healy), moderated by Jerry Portwood, Rolling Stone Digital Director.
The Mrs. Doubtfire Mainstage Spotlight will take place on Saturday, January 25, at 3 p.m, featuring Jerry Zaks (Director), Lorin Latarro (Choreographer), Rob McClure (Daniel Hillard), Jenn Gambatese (Miranda Hillard), and more, moderated by Gordon Cox, Variety theatre critic and host of the "Stagecraft" podcast.
Both shows will also perform select numbers for BroadwayCon attendees on Friday, January 24 during the BroadwayCon 2020 First Look, an exclusive showcase of performances from the newest and most talked-about shows of the season.
Since 2016, BroadwayCon has been the premiere fan convention for all things Broadway. Highlights from previous years include show spotlights with the casts of Hamilton (2016, 2017), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2019), Mean Girls (2019), and Dear Evan Hansen (2017), reunions with the original casts of RENT (2016), and In The Heights (2018), performances by Sara Bareilles (2016, Waitress), Jenn Colella (2016, Come From Away), Christy Altomare (2017, Anastasia), surprise appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda (2017) and Kristin Chenoweth (2019), and so much more.
The BroadwayCon 2020 Schedule can be found at BroadwayCon.com/schedule and the special guest lineup can be found at BroadwayCon.com/guests.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Arendelle will soon welcome new royalty! BroadwayWorld has just learned that Ciara Renée, McKenzie Kurtz and Ryan McCartan will soon join the cast of ... (read more)
Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, Sutton Foster & More Will Gather to Remember Jerry Herman Next Month
As BroadwayWorld reported last month, Tony Award winning composer and lyricist Jerry Herman passed away at 88 years old. Next month, Broadway will uni... (read more)
Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young Will Lead HIT HER WITH THE SKATES at the Royal George Theatre; Full Cast Announced!
HIT HER WITH THE SKATES, a new musical about life, love and the roller rink starring American Idol power couple Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young, has annou... (read more)
MOULIN ROUGE! Will Donate Profits and Present MAKE IT RAIN RALLY to Benefit Australian Wildfire Relief Efforts
As the world watches the devastating wildfires unfold in Australia, everyone at Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway is heartbroken. The production... (read more)
Photo Flash: Michael McGrath, Erin Dilly & More Join PLAZA SUITE on Broadway; Go Inside Rehearsals!
Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, and Hal Luftig announced today the complete cast for the first-ever New York revival of... (read more)
Breaking: Erika Henningsen, Jeremy Kushnier & More Join FLYING OVER SUNSET on Broadway
Lincoln Center Theater (under the direction of André Bishop) has announced that Erika Henningsen, Jeremy Kushnier, Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Ro... (read more)