JAGGED LITTLE PILL and MRS. DOUBTFIRE Have Joined the BroadwayCon Lineup

BroadwayCon will welcome new musicals Jagged Little Pill and Mrs. Doubtfire to the 2020 MainStage Spotlight Session lineup. Attendees will be treated to an exclusive look behind the curtain at the creation of Jagged Little Pill on Sunday, January 26, at 12:30 p.m. with cast members Antonio Cipriano (Phoenix), Kathryn Gallagher (Bella), Celia Rose Gooding (Frankie Healy), Derek Klena (Nick Healy), Sean Allan Krill (Steve Healy), Lauren Patten (Jo), and Elizabeth Stanley (Mary Jane Healy), moderated by Jerry Portwood, Rolling Stone Digital Director.

The Mrs. Doubtfire Mainstage Spotlight will take place on Saturday, January 25, at 3 p.m, featuring Jerry Zaks (Director), Lorin Latarro (Choreographer), Rob McClure (Daniel Hillard), Jenn Gambatese (Miranda Hillard), and more, moderated by Gordon Cox, Variety theatre critic and host of the "Stagecraft" podcast.

Both shows will also perform select numbers for BroadwayCon attendees on Friday, January 24 during the BroadwayCon 2020 First Look, an exclusive showcase of performances from the newest and most talked-about shows of the season.

Since 2016, BroadwayCon has been the premiere fan convention for all things Broadway. Highlights from previous years include show spotlights with the casts of Hamilton (2016, 2017), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2019), Mean Girls (2019), and Dear Evan Hansen (2017), reunions with the original casts of RENT (2016), and In The Heights (2018), performances by Sara Bareilles (2016, Waitress), Jenn Colella (2016, Come From Away), Christy Altomare (2017, Anastasia), surprise appearances by Lin-Manuel Miranda (2017) and Kristin Chenoweth (2019), and so much more.



The BroadwayCon 2020 Schedule can be found at BroadwayCon.com/schedule and the special guest lineup can be found at BroadwayCon.com/guests.





