JAGGED LITTLE PILL Star Elizabeth Stanley Joins SESSIONS WITH THE STARS From The Gateway

The Gateway continues its virtual web series "SESSIONS WITH THE STARS" next week with Broadway's Elizabeth Stanley of Alanis Morissette's debut musical Jagged Little Pill on Monday, April 13 at 4pm EDT at Facebook.com/TheGatewayPACSC/.

Ms. Stanley is also a Gateway veteran, having appeared in Aida, Some Like it Hot and Sugar.

Elizabeth Stanley is the star of the new musical Jagged Little Pill by Alanis Morissette, Diablo Cody, and Glen Ballard, directed by Diane Paulus at A.R.T. She previously appeared on Broadway in the revival of On the Town (Drama Desk Nomination), Million Dollar Quartet, Cry-Baby, and the Tony Award-Winning revival of Company as well as the First National Tours of The Bridges of Madison County and Xanadu. On television, Elizabeth can be seen in "NOS4A2" (upcoming), "FBI," "The Get Down", "The Affair," "Black Box," "Made in Jersey," "Fringe," "The Chappelle Show," and "PBS Great Performances - Company."

The Gateway continues the Facebook Live web series "SESSIONS WITH THE STARS." The Gateway's Director of Development and Public Relations, Scot Patrick Allan, hosts a whole new exciting lineup of your favorite stars.







