Isabelle McCalla, Ryann Redmond, Jamie Cepero and More Set for New York Theatre Barn's December Virtual Programming

New York Theatre Barn will continue to host weekly free live streams of its New Works Series each Wednesday evening at 7PM ET. Available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel and Broadway on Demand, each installment of the live 45-minute series includes excerpts from two new musicals and a conversation with the writers and creative team.

December 2, 2020 @ 7PM ET

The Ladies Man

Music and Lyrics by Justin Mortelliti and Shannon Hunt

Book by Justin Mortelliti

Featuring performances by Amber Ardolino (Moulin Rouge!, Hamilton), Andrew Chappelle (Hamilton), Casey Garvin (Mrs. Doubtfire, Miss Saigon), Talya Groves (Mean Girls), Justin Mortelliti (Escape To Margaritaville, Rock of Ages), Ryann Redmond (Frozen, If/Then), Jared Reinfeldt (HBO Max's The Flight Attendant), Justin Showell (Hamilton), Brett Thiele (Escape To Margaritaville, Clueless) and Aidan Wharton

The Ladies Man centers around Julian, an Italian-American boy from New Jersey who deals with the struggles of coming out and coming-of-age while escaping the shaming guilt of a Roman Catholic family and religion. With the help of his colorful, hilarious and fiercely loyal friends plus an arsenal of New Jersey attitude, Julian navigates his way into adulthood, learning to face and accept the truth of himself at all costs.

Millennials Are Killing Musicals

Book, Music and Lyrics by Nico Juber

Music Direction by Ted Arthur

Directed by Ryan O'Connor

Featuring performances by Asmeret Ghebremichael (The Book of Mormon, Dreamgirls) and Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid)

Meet Brenda: a quirky, stressed-out, single mom who hates her job, longs to be a writer, and can't help but compare herself to the seemingly perfect "Jake's Mom" at school. Brenda is finally ready for love and creativity in her life when her #influencer sister Katrina shows up eight months pregnant, completely unprepared for motherhood. Torn between two men, juggling an opinionated mother and an increasingly unstable Katrina, Brenda must learn how to break her self-destructive patterns and live filter-free so she can achieve her dreams. Millennials Are Killing Musicals is an entirely original, irreverently funny, and heartfelt musical about the Millennial existential crisis, motherhood, and stereotypes that define a generation.

December 9, 2020 @ 7PM ET

The Bestest Office Christmas Party Ever

Book and Lyrics by Drew Larimore (Smithtown, Out of Iceland)

Music and Lyrics by Billy Recce (A Musical About Star Wars)

Directed by Aaron Simon Gross

Featuring performances by Raji Ahsan, John Higgins, Peachez Iman Cummings, Deb Radloff, Amanda Robles (BSC's Into The Woods) and Phil Sloves (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Why would grown adults dress as Santa's elves for their annual office Christmas party? That's easy--the bonus, of course. But festivities go from bad to worse for the employees at Kugelman's Incontinence Pad Factory when their heartbroken boss decides to fly the coop on Christmas Eve and take one of them along. Starting over on a remote island? Leaving your crummy life and never turning back? Emotions running high and tempers on the brink? It's beginning to sound a lot like Christmas! Please Note: This is a special edition of the company's programming, featuring a 35-minute excerpt of the show and a conversation following with the creators.

December 16, 2020 @ 7PM ET

Garden Of Starflowers

Book, Music and Lyrics by Masi Asare (Monsoon Wedding)

Featuring performances by Jaime Cepero (NBC's Smash) and Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin)

It's 2075. A metropolis in a dystopian world where humans spend most of their time in survival pods taking shelter from an overheated planet. Plugged in to virtual realities, they rarely venture out in person except for organized mass entertainment events held under a shimmering festival dome. But Lucie, a misfit, has dreams of persuading flowers to grow in the scorched ground outside her pod. When Oscar catches a glimpse of her gardening on surveillance footage, he's convinced she is the incarnation of Anjelín, a digital pop star he stans in virtual reality, and sets out to meet her. Meanwhile preparations are underway for Anjelín's first holographic concert in the dome, but there are "glitches" in the digital star's programming as she seems to manifest her own will and emotions. Oscar introduces a reluctant Lucie to the festival scene where she comes face to face with the virtual star who, uncannily, looks exactly like her. And then, Anjelín herself begins to have ideas about her purpose in the world, her connection to Lucie, and the dream of a real-life garden of starflowers.

An Incomplete List Of All The Things I'm Going To Miss When The World is No Longer

Book, Music and Lyrics by Dante Green

Additional Music and Lyrics by Marlee Gordon and Lyell Hintz

Featuring performances by Laura Galindo (Annie Aspen's Musical Space Spectacular!)

Following a global announcement of the date and time Earth will be terminated, a community decides the only reasonable thing to do is to gather together. An Incomplete List...invites you into a glance at the last shit show ever -- through a retrospective of cherished and tragic memories -- to celebrate and mourn the delights and deceptions of the human experience.

The New Works Series is produced and hosted by Jen Sandler and Joe Barros. Since March, the company has presented 30 virtual installments of its New Works Series (among other programming), has presented 60 new musicals, and lifted up the work of over 100 writers and over 250 artists. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You