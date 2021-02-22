Isaac Powell, Kathryn Gallagher, Nikki M. James Join MODERN LOVE Season Two

"West Side Story" star Isaac Powell and "Jagged Little Pill"'s Kathryn Gallagher have joined 28 new cast members announced for season two of the Amazon anthology series "Modern Love."

The series is based on the popular New York Times column. Season two is scheduled to premiere later this year.

Tony-winning "The Book of Mormon" original cast member Nikki M. James has also joined the cast. She's also known for playing Eponine in the recent Broadway revival of "Les Miserables."

Powell is a 2017 graduate of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. He starred as Tony in the 2019 Broadway revival of "West Side Story," and as Daniel in the 2017 revival of "Once on This Island." He will also star in the upcoming film adaptation of "Dear Evan Hansen."

Gallagher starred in "Jagged Little Pill" on Broadway, and can currently be seen in Netflix's "You," produced by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, starring John Stamos, Penn Badgley and Shay Mitchell. In 2015, Kathryn made her Broadway debut in the Tony nominated revival of Spring Awakening.

Additional actors cast include Gbenga Akinnagbe (The Deuce), Susan Blackwell (Madam Secretary), Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody), Tom Burke (Mank), Zoe Chao (Love Life), Maria Dizzia (Orange is the New Black), Minnie Driver (Cinderella), newcomer Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah), Kit Harington (Game of Thrones), Garrett Hedlund (Mudbound), Telci Huynh (God Friended Me), Aparna Nancherla (Corporate), Larry Owens (High Maintenance), Zane Pais (Room 104), Anna Paquin (Flack), Ben Rappaport (For the People), Milan Ray (Troop Zero), Jack Reynor (Midsommar), Miranda Richardson (Stronger), Marquis Rodriguez (When They See Us), James Scully (You S2), Zuzanna Szadkowski (Gossip Girl), Lulu Wilson (The Glorias), Don Wycherley (Wild Mountain Thyme), and Jeena Yi (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), according to Deadline.