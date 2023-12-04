Isaac Et Nora To Perform At the New York Society for Ethical Culture, April 30

From their living room, the two have captivated audiences worldwide with their sweet renditions of Latin America's most iconic songs.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

French siblings Isaac et Nora will bring their classical Latin American song interpretations to Adler Hall at the New York Society for Ethical Culture on Tuesday, April 30 at 7:30PM.Tickets are $25, $45, and $65 (plus applicable fees) and will be available at www.eventbrite.com starting on Wednesday, December 6 at 10:00AM ET.

Isaac and Nora, aged 15 and 12 respectively, and their father Nicolas, are a global viral phenomenon. From their living room, the two have captivated audiences worldwide with their sweet renditions of Latin America's most iconic songs. What started as a family game and a musical educational method taught by their parents has turned into a global success. Today, their videos organically accumulate tens of millions of views, and on social media, they have millions of followers from around the world.

The pair have taken their show to more than a dozen countries, filling large theaters in cities such as Bogotá, Mexico City, Santiago de Chile, Lima, Medellín, among others. They have collaborated in the studio and live with artists such as Natalia Lafourcade, Monsieur Periné, Silvana Estrada, Rozalén, Daniel Me Estás Matando, Manuel García, Valeria Castro, and Lila Downs. Among their fans are figures like Omara Portuondo, Alejandro Sanz, Manu Chao, or Mon Laferte.

In June 2021, they released their first album, which consists of versions of Latin American classics (“Veinte Años,” “Cuarto de Tula”). In 2022, they filmed a documentary narrating their first contact with the American continent. In 2023, they released their first album of original songs, "Première Chansons," along with a series of collaborations. These works have had a significant impact on the press in many Latin American countries, appearing in media outlets such as NPR, Billboard, or Rolling Stone. During 2023 and 2024, they embark on a world tour that takes them through America, Europe, and Oceania.




