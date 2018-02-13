Is CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND Broadway Bound?

Rachel Bloom's CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND is all the rage amongst the Broadway community right now for the way its managed to mesh Broadway and television so flawlessly. A live stage musical has always been a possibility, but Rachel Bloom is dropping hints on Instagram that the theory could be brushing against reality very soon (or not so soon).

Bloom's recent Instagram post reads: "Bathroom selfie with @abmck [Aline Brosh McKenna] on this Galentines Day. We're celebrating it by doing our first round of NYC meetings for the "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" Broadway musical. Coming to Broadway in probably 2150 because that's how Broadway works I think."

"There is nothing like performing musical comedy live," Rachel Bloom recently said in reference to the upcoming CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND TOUR. "It's not just a performance, it's an ongoing dialogue between the performers and the audience. We are so excited to offer new renditions of some of our beloved songs and connect with our amazing fans."

Bloom has been no stranger to the stage lately, dropping by 54 Below from time to time and appearing in the recent concert production of CRAZY FOR YOU. The cast of the CW's award-winning musical comedy CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND is taking their show on the road in this live, eight-city music tour beginning March 31. Fans will have the opportunity to join Rachel Bloom, select cast and CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND songwriters as they bring the show's songs to life in this very special event. Confirmed participants on the tour include Rachel Bloom, Vincent Rodriguez III, Scott Michael Foster, Pete Gardner, Aline Brosh McKenna, Adam Schlesinger and Jack Dolgen. (Talent participation will vary based on the market.) Tour cities include Portland, Seattle, Chicago, Boston, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York and Los Angeles. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 12:00 PM (local market times).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

