Investors of NERDS THE MUSICAL Seek $5 Million in Damages From Broadway Producer

Oct. 29, 2018  

Investors of NERDS THE MUSICAL Seek $5 Million in Damages From Broadway Producer

The drama continues for the thwarted Broadway-aimed musical Nerds.

Thirteen investors who contributed over a half a million dollars to the shuttered Broadway production are now suing the producer, Carl Levin, for funds invested and an additional $5 million in damages.

According to the lawsuit, Levin had claimed to have secured big-time investors, including Microsoft and Randi Zuckerburg, sister to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg, to bring the $7.8 million musical to Broadway.

The investors claim that the producer had only raised $200,000 and had grossly misrepresented the financial health of the project.

The musical's Broadway run was canceled before the start of previews in spring 2016, with Levin claiming the loss of at least one major investor, "when upon information and belief there was no such investor" the lawsuit alleges.

According to the suit, "the failure of the venture was the foreseeable and inevitable result of... reckless financial commitments,"

Nerds chronicled the rise and rivalry of tech trailblazers Bill Gates and Steve Jobs.

Read the full story at The New York Post.

Related Articles







From This Author Alexa Criscitiello

Follow Alexa on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Alexa_Juno.

  • Video: See All The Thrillifying Performances From A VERY WICKED HALLOWEEN
  • Investors of NERDS THE MUSICAL Seek $5 Million in Damages From Broadway Producer
  • Breaking: HILLARY AND CLINTON To Play Broadway's Golden Theatre; KING LEAR Will Now Reign At The Cort
  • Marianne Elliott To Direct All-Black DEATH OF A SALESMAN On The West End in 2019
  • Tony Kushner Reveals Exciting New Details On Steven Spielberg Remake of WEST SIDE STORY
  • Audience Glossary: Getting The Historical Scoop On THE FERRYMAN

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE