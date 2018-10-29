Investors of NERDS THE MUSICAL Seek $5 Million in Damages From Broadway Producer

The drama continues for the thwarted Broadway-aimed musical Nerds.

Thirteen investors who contributed over a half a million dollars to the shuttered Broadway production are now suing the producer, Carl Levin, for funds invested and an additional $5 million in damages.

According to the lawsuit, Levin had claimed to have secured big-time investors, including Microsoft and Randi Zuckerburg, sister to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg, to bring the $7.8 million musical to Broadway.

The investors claim that the producer had only raised $200,000 and had grossly misrepresented the financial health of the project.

The musical's Broadway run was canceled before the start of previews in spring 2016, with Levin claiming the loss of at least one major investor, "when upon information and belief there was no such investor" the lawsuit alleges.

According to the suit, "the failure of the venture was the foreseeable and inevitable result of... reckless financial commitments,"

Nerds chronicled the rise and rivalry of tech trailblazers Bill Gates and Steve Jobs.

Read the full story at The New York Post.

Related Articles