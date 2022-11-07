Intrepid Museum to Present Present 'How New Technology Is Driving Exploration To The Moon, Mars And Beyond'
In this event, participants will hear NASA scientists and engineers talk about new space expedition technology and more.
The Intrepid Museum will present a FREE Virtual Astronomy Live program on Sunday, November 20 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm ET. In this event, participants will hear NASA scientists and engineers talk about new space expedition technology and how the innovations are making exploration of the Moon, Mars and beyond more attainable.
NASA's Technology Demonstration Missions (TDM) works to overcome scientific and engineering challenges and create the technological innovations needed to overcome them. After rigorous testing, these advancements are turned into cost-effective, revolutionary new technologies and utilized in NASA, government and commercial space missions.
Trudy Kortes, Program Director of Technology Demonstrations for Space Technology Mission Directorate, and Tawnya Laughinghouse, Program Manager for Technology Demonstration Missions, will talk about these newly proven technologies and how they will enable future NASA missions to pursue bolder goals, make human missions safer and more rewarding, and enable new expansion of space industry in the government and commercial sectors.
The event is hosted and co-produced by John "Das" Galloway, founder of the Kerbal Space Academy, and moderated by Elysia Segal, the Producer of Public Programs at the Intrepid Museum and a NASA Solar System Ambassador.
For more information and to register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/intrepid-museum-presents-virtual-astronomy-live-tickets-445460653807
All programs are live from 3:00pm-5:00pm ET and can be streamed via the Intrepid Museum's Twitch, Facebook and YouTube.
About the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum
The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum is a non-profit, educational institution featuring the legendary aircraft carrier Intrepid, the space shuttle Enterprise, the world's fastest jets and a guided missile submarine. Through exhibitions, educational programming and the foremost collection of technologically groundbreaking aircraft and vessels, visitors of all ages and abilities are taken on an interactive journey through history to learn about American innovation and bravery.
The Intrepid Museum fulfills its mission to honor our heroes, educate the public and inspire our youth by connecting them to history through hands-on exploration while bridging the future by inspiring innovation.
Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, and tour the Museum virtually on Google Arts & Culture.
