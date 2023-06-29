Intrepid Museum Presents Summer Tasting Fest Friday, July 28

Join the Intrepid Museum for a special event that explores the world of wine and mixology. Summer Tasting Fest is the perfect occasion to gather friends, relax, and enjoy your favorite libations! The event will take place on Friday, July 28 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm ET at the Intrepid Museum, located at Pier 86 (46th Street and 12th Avenue).

Summer Tasting Fest is an all-access pass to a wide variety of emerging and renowned breweries, wineries, and spirits from near and far. Guests can sample over 100 beverages throughout the evening while enjoying live entertainment, delicious food and interactive games. Brewery representatives, sommeliers, and master distillers will be on-hand to engage in conversations. Local food vendors will also be present, serving mouthwatering dishes (additional cost applies) to pair with drinks.

Tickets can be purchased here: Click Here

Summer Tasting Fest will take place during the Intrepid Museum's Free Fridays. On Free Fridays, the Intrepid Museum extends its hours with no cost of admission from 5:00pm-9:00pm. Visitors can enjoy special after-hours programming such as the Summer Movie Series, featuring a free screening of the classic film Crimson Tide on the flight deck. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis and space is limited. The movie will begin at sunset.

The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum is a private non-profit, educational institution featuring the legendary aircraft carrier Intrepid, the space shuttle Enterprise, the world's fastest jets and a guided nuclear missile submarine. The Museum is one of the world's most unique cultural institutions illuminating the intersection of history and innovation through the people who lived it and the technology that made extraordinary accomplishments possible.

The mission of the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum is to promote the awareness and understanding of history, science and service through its collections, exhibitions and programming in order to honor our heroes, educate the public and inspire our youth.