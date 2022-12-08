Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Intrepid Museum Presents Free Astro Live - ARTEMIS: AFTER THE LAUNCH

The technology behind the Artemis program ultimately landed the first woman and first person of color on the Moon.

Dec. 08, 2022  

The Intrepid Museum will present an Astro Live program (formerly Virtual Astronomy Live) on Sunday, December 18 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm ET. In this free event, participants will learn about the record-breaking journey of the Orion spacecraft, part of the Artemis I mission which launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on November 16.

The technology behind the Artemis program, which will ultimately land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon, is the result of cooperative efforts by a number of commercial partners, crowned by the Lockheed Martin-built Orion spacecraft. This crew module will provide life support for up to four astronauts, as well as avionics, power systems, and state-of-the-art thermal protection during launch, landing, and recovery.

Barry Bohnsack, a member of the Lockheed Martin team, will discuss the vehicle that will soon take humans deep into space, its recent record-breaking orbit around the moon, and the innovative technology on board for the ride!

A pre-show will take place from 3:00pm-3:30pm ET with Elysia Segal, highlighting the events leading up to the Artemis Launch and the "Red Team" that saved the day.

The event is hosted and co-produced by John "Das" Galloway, founder of the Kerbal Space Academy, and moderated by Summer Ash, a rocket scientist, astrophysicist, and freelance science writer.

For more information and to register, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2213848®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fintrepid-museums-astro-live-tickets-481667228647?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

All programs are live from 3:00pm-5:00pm ET and can be streamed via the Intrepid Museum's Twitch, Facebook and YouTube.

Astro Live is supported through a NASA Cooperative Agreement awarded to the New York Space Grant Consortium. The program is also supported in part by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York City Legislature.

The Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum is a non-profit, educational institution featuring the legendary aircraft carrier Intrepid, the space shuttle Enterprise, the world's fastest jets and a guided missile submarine. Through exhibitions, educational programming and the foremost collection of technologically groundbreaking aircraft and vessels, visitors of all ages and abilities are taken on an interactive journey through history to learn about American innovation and bravery.

The Intrepid Museum fulfills its mission to honor our heroes, educate the public and inspire our youth by connecting them to history through hands-on exploration while bridging the future by inspiring innovation.


