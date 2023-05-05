Intrepid Museum Presents ASTRO LIVE, May 21

Featuring members of NASA's Commercial Crew and Exploration Ground Systems Programs.

The Intrepid Museum will present a free Astro Live program on Sunday, May 21, at 3:00pm ET. At this event, participants will hear from members of NASA's Commercial Crew and Exploration Ground Systems Programs: Lilianna Villarreal, Artemis II Recovery Director, and Samantha Testa, Commercial Crew Program Recovery Lead.

During the early days of the space program in the 1960s, Intrepid served as a prime recovery vessel for two space capsules that splashed down into the ocean after their missions. Today's Crew Dragon and Orion capsules are similarly designed for water landings, making the safe and timely recovery of astronauts a continued priority via modern hardware, updated procedures and multi-agency cooperation. This includes identifying primary and alternate splashdown locations, monitoring weather and public safety conditions, and conducting retrieval rehearsals with replica spacecraft.

Lilianna Villarreal and Samantha Testa will talk about NASA's operations to successfully retrieve crewed spacecraft after splashdown, as well as upcoming recovery plans for the Artemis II mission following its 10-day journey around the Moon.

The event is hosted and co-produced by John "Das" Galloway, founder of the Kerbal Space Academy and moderated by Elysia Segal, producer of public programs at the Intrepid Museum and a NASA Solar System Ambassador.

For more information and to sign up for a reminder, visit: Click Here

All programs are live from 3:00pm-4:30pm ET and can be streamed via the Intrepid Museum's Twitch, Facebook and YouTube.

Astro Live is supported through a NASA Cooperative Agreement awarded to the New York Space Grant Consortium. The program is also supported in part by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York City Legislature.




RECOMMENDED FOR YOU