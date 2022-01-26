Interview: Why You Should Sign Up For Our Voiceover Crash Course

BroadwayWorld Stage Door, your one-stop shop for Broadway experiences and training in the comfort of your own home, recently announced the first masterclass lineup of 2022!

Coming up in the series is our Intro To Voiceover Crash Course on February 26th. We chatted with Voiceover Workshop NYC founders Sara Kapner and Emilea Wilson about what you can expect, and why everyone should be exploring the exciting world of voiceover right now.

What will be taught in the Voice Over crash course?

This class is designed to get the wheels in motion to jumpstart your career in VO, or just to explore the medium! We'll cover industry terminology, ways to prep for an audition & even do some one on one coaching.

Do participants need to have had any prior experience?

Nope!

Do people with some voiceover experience still benefit from the crash course?

Yes! There are many different ways to approach the voiceover medium! We come from the actors perspective, and have created our own technique that has worked for us over our combined 20+ years in the industry. We are always learning from others: whether it's from directors, casting directors, agents, advertisers, writers or fellow actors! We think getting different perspectives and opinions are crucial to being a well rounded artist- so come learn what works for us!

Do students need a voice over setup or any equipment to get started and participate?

Nope! If students want to pursue voiceover, they eventually will need to invest in some equipment (please note, this doesn't have to break the bank- hellooo, we're actors!!), but for our educational purposes you won't need any of that to join us for this class!

Will everyone need to participate, or is just joining to observe okay?

No pressure to jump in, although we feel that by the end of class you'll want to! All coaching done in class will be on a voluntary basis.

Will the class focus on any specific areas of voiceover (gaming, commercial, etc)?

We are going to open with a short intro covering the different parts of voiceover you can get involved in, but our class will be focused on commercial. We find that commercial is a really solid place to start when you're entering the medium (or even if you have experience, as the business is always changing and expanding), but we are hopeful that we will be able to teach more broadwayworld classes in the future to explore the other arenas as well!

What's the top reason for taking this class?

The voiceover universe is wide and ever expanding, and there is room for everyone to find their place! Whether it's voicing a beloved animated character, using your body and voice in a video game to tell a story, narrating a thrilling audiobook and SO much more- there's a way for everyone to get involved on many different professional levels. All you have to do is begin!

Intro To Voiceover Crash Course - 2/26 3 PM

Taught by Sara Kapner & Emilea Wilson

Explore the major areas of voiceover with Voiceover Workshop NYC! Learn how your acting skills translate to voiceover work for commercial, promo, animation, audiobook and more! We'll cover industry terminology, ways to prep for an audition & even do some one on one coaching.

