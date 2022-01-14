Telly Leung, Jenn Colella, Patti Murin & New Intro To Voiceover Class Announced For BWW Stage Door Masterclass Lineup

BroadwayWorld Stage Door, your one-stop shop for Broadway experiences and training in the comfort of your own home, announced today its first 2022 Masterclass line up!

Unlike other virtual experience platforms, 100% of BroadwayWorld Stage Door's prices go to the artists, with a small added service fee for the platform. Additionally, a number of artists are donating a portion of proceeds to charitable organizations.

Upcoming classes include...

Telly Leung - 1/28 8 PM ET

Sign up for Telly Leung's masterclass on December January 28th at 8 PM ET! Just 10 spots are available to sing your song for Telly and participate in the class. Students will get feedback and have the opportunity to try out their song another time following critiques.

Tickets are also on sale for those wishing to audit (observe only) the class. Those participants will not be able to interact with Telly during the class, or perform for him, but may ask questions to answer during the Q&A.

Reserve Spot

Jenn Colella - 2/7 6 PM ET

Sign up for Jenn Colella's masterclass on February 7th at 6 PM ET! Just 10 spots are available to sing your song for Jenn and participate in the class. Students will get feedback and have the opportunity to try out their song another time following critiques.

Tickets are also on sale for those wishing to audit (observe only) the class. Those participants will not be able to interact with Jenn during the class, or perform for her, but may ask questions to answer during the Q&A.

Reserve Spot

Patti Murin 2/8 7 PM ET

Sign up for Patti Murin's masterclass on February 8th at 7 PM ET! Just 10 spots are available to sing your song for Patti and participate in the class. Students will get feedback and have the opportunity to try out their song another time following critiques.

Tickets are also on sale for those wishing to audit (observe only) the class. Those participants will not be able to interact with Patti during the class, or perform for her, but may ask questions to answer during the Q&A.

Reserve Spot

Intro To Voiceover Crash Course - 2/26 3 PM

Taught by Sara Kapner & Emilea Wilson

Explore the major areas of voiceover with Voiceover Workshop NYC! Learn how your acting skills translate to voiceover work for commercial, promo, animation, audiobook and more! We'll cover industry terminology, ways to prep for an audition & even do some one on one coaching.

Reserve Spot