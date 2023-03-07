Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interview: Cynthia Erivo Reveals How She Prepared to Take on Her LUTHER: THE FALLEN SUN Role

Luther: the Fallen Sun premieres Friday, March 10 on Netflix.

Mar. 07, 2023  

BroadwayWorld sat down with Cynthia Erivo to discuss starring alongside Idris Elba in Netflix's Luther: The Fallen Sun - an epic continuation of the award-winning BBC television saga.

The new film takes place as a gruesome serial killer is terrorizing London while the brilliant but disgraced detective John Luther (Elba) sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.

Erivo, who is currently in London shooting the film adaptation of Wicked, plays Odette Rain, a Detective Chief Inspector in London who must come to terms with working with Luther and his unconventional methods of solving a case.

Ahead of the film's March 10 Netflix debut, BroadwayWorld sat down with Erivo to discuss what previous Luther fans can expect from the film, how she prepared to take on the role, and more.

Watch the new interview here:





