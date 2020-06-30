Intersect Art And Design Announces 98 Exhibitors From 26 Countries For Intersect Aspen Online Viewing Room

Intersect Art and Design announces the exhibitor list for Intersect Aspen (formerly Art Aspen). Intersect Aspen is the new name of the reenvisioned art fair. It will be an online-only event in 2020 due to COVID-19, and will resume its physical presence in Aspen in 2021. The online viewing room will include 98 exhibitors from 26 countries, and will be live from July 22-26, 2020 at www.art-aspen.com.

Becca Hoffman, Managing Director of Intersect Art and Design says, "We are pleased to have seen a very positive and enthusiastic response from a diverse group of regional, national, and especially international exhibitors. Galleries are excited about regional art fairs and their connectivity to communities known for their support and engagement in art and culture, such as Aspen. Our debut edition of Intersect Aspen has a totally fresh approach and will present a dynamic selection of artworks from a broad and globally engaged list of participants."

As part of Intersect Aspen, One Thing will provide exclusive content from exhibitors, focusing on a single artist or artwork each day from Wednesday, July 22 through Sunday, July 26, 2020. Each day will have a specific focus: One Thing to celebrate, One Thing to be thankful for, One Thing to fight for, One Thing to love, and One Thing to look forward to. At the end of each day, a silent auction of featured artwork will raise money for local and regional Cultural Partners.

The Cultural Partners of One Thing include The Art Base, Aspen Film, Carbondale Arts, The Center for African American Health, and Valley Settlement.

Additionally, critic and curator Paul Laster (Time Out New York, Galerie, Art & Object, Sculpture, Harper's Bazaar Arabia, Cultured, and ArtAsiaPacific) will present Five Artists, Five Mediums, Five Days - A Curated Selection for One Thing, an online exhibition featuring drawing, painting, sculpture, photography, and film/video, accompanied by a series of online talks.

Explains Laster, "Inspired by the Aspen art community's history of exhibiting art from diverse points of view in a variety of media, the curated exhibition for One Thing presents work by emerging and established artists who draw from the past, are conscious of our present moment, and give hope for the future."

The artists in the exhibition include Ramiro Gomez (P·P·O·W, New York), who offers a powerful painting that addresses issues of immigration and the "invisible" workforce that cares for other peoples' homes and children; Ilana Harris-Babou (Hesse Flatow, New York), screening two ironic videos that confront the contradictions of the American Dream through the aspirational language of consumer culture; Alex Anderson (Gavlak, Los Angeles and Palm Beach), showing three ceramic sculptures that poetically reference the black experience using aesthetic styles historically related to Western imperial power; Nicola Tyson (Petzel, New York), displaying four psychologically engaging figurative drawings of plants, animals, and people created in isolation during the coronavirus pandemic; and Hassan Hajjaj (Yossi Milo Gallery, New York), who presents five lively photographs that merge Western pop cultural influences with traditional Islamic aesthetics. These works will be for sale through the lending galleries.

