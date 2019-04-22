International ANDY Awards, First Industry Show Of Awards Season, Offers #ANDYpredicted Top Ten Ads Of 2019

The ADVERTISING Club of New York's 2019 International ANDY Awards, the first advertising award show of the season, has announced its list of the top ten ads it predicts will sweep the 2019 awards season. Nike's "Dream Crazy" (Wieden+Kennedy Portland and Park Pictures), John Lewis & Partners' "The Boy and the Piano" (adam&eveDDB), and Libresse's "Viva La Vulva" (AMVBBDO) were the top-ranking pieces of creative from jurors' comments and observations during the entire judging process as well as during the ANDYs LIVE judging that took place in Dublin, Ireland from March 19th - March 21st.

"Kicking-off the award show season, The ANDYs is once again proud to provide predictions for the industry's leading work," said Gina Grillo, President and CEO of The ADVERTISING Club of New York and INTERNATIONAL ANDY Awards. "This year, we hosted our second ANDYs Facebook LIVE judging, providing the community the opportunity to tune into the candid conversations from our incredibly talented jury as they deliberated the best work of the year with the help of viewers who participated in providing feedback via Facebook's comment and 'like' options."

This year's jury was led by Nick Law, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe, President Publicis Communications, and made up of 20 of the global advertising community's most respected creative directors from organizations including: Deutsch North America, AKQA São Paulo, Facebook, Joan, McCann Spain, FCB Mexico, and Goodby Silverstein & Partners.

Coming off 2019's LIVE deliberations, jurors shared thoughts around the power of the conversations within the jury room and the joy of celebrating praiseworthy work. Jury Chair, Law said, "Winning an ANDY is not easy. Assembling a jury that can judge all the work our industry is capable of is also not easy. It is a rare jury that can judge a body of work that includes the most powerful stories, most engaging experiences, and most transformative innovations in the world."

Another member of the jury, AJ Hassan, VP, Executive Creative Director, R/GA said, "The joy of the ANDYs comes from a simple dedication to transparency and borderless ideas. As a judge, it sets a higher bar that encourages diverse thinking and debate around a shared passion. Work that transcends category excellence, in favor of uncompromising creativity."

The full list of predicted winners includes:

The Boy and the Piano - adam&eveDDB - John Lewis & Partners

Viva La Vulva - AMVBBDO - Essity: Libresse

#MeToo - Deutsch - Girls for Gender Equity

Great Shows Stay With You - Droga5 London - Amazon Prime Video

We Believe: The Best Men Can Be - GREY NEW YORK - P&G: Gillette

The Time We Have Left - Leo Burnett Madrid - Pernod Ricard

Museum of Romanticism - McCann Spain - IKEA

One In A Million - Publicis Singapore - P&G Vicks

Billie Jean King Your Shoes - TBWAChiatDay - Adidas

Dream Crazy - Wieden+Kennedy + Park Pictures - Nike

