Inside Broadway Partners With Nearly 50 Public Schools Across New York City as Part of NYC's Cultural After-School Adventures Program

With New York City public school students going back to school, Inside Broadway will launch their signature annual “Build A Musical” student residency program, in partnership with NYC's Cultural After-School Adventures Program (CASA). As one of the largest providers of CASA, Inside Broadway will bring the popular program to nearly 50 schools this upcoming year, starting in October 2023 to June 2024, concluding at the end of the school year.

“During our 'Build a Musical' program, students have the unique opportunity to work directly with professional, diverse teaching artists who specialize in voice, dance, acting, directing, set and costume design, lighting, sound, and so much more. Students gain self-confidence and build community among their peers, all while having a chance to be in the spotlight,” said Michael Presser, President & CEO of Inside Broadway.

Inside Broadway's “Build A Musical” program offers after-school cultural activities at public schools throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Manhattan for students in the second through twelfth grade. In total, about 35 students from each school participate in the rehearsal and showcase portion, which meets twice a week after school for two hours, and the students conclude the program with a show for parents and the school community.

The theme of this year's original musical “The Magic of NYC,” depicts student actors as a class going on a surprise field trip with their substitute teacher, Ms. Libby. Through song and dance, they explore the city and meet important figures while learning about iconic NYC landmarks including City Hall, The New York Public Library, The Empire State Building, and Broadway. With Ms. Libby's magical key to the city, the students learn why NYC is so special and sing Broadway favorites from shows including Hamilton, Sister Act, Seussical, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and more.

“Inside Broadway introduces students in my community to the arts, teaching them that a career in theater and the arts is possible. Students have a real opportunity to learn about themselves and foster a community that showcases what a future outside of traditional classroom could look like,” said Council Member Marjorie Velazquez, District 13 of the Bronx. “I'm excited to bring this incredible program back into schools across my community and look forward to this year's shows.”

“The arts are a vital part of our student's education, which is why I support the Inside Broadway program. While the city continues to cut funding to our arts programs for various reasons, it is now more important than ever that elected officials allocate funding in their discretionary budgets to worthy programs. I'm so proud to allocate $30,000 to support Inside Broadway's work in District 19,” said Council Member Vickie Paladino, District 19 of Queens.

“Inside Broadway has delivered engaging and excellent programming in schools across my district for as long as I can remember. I couldn't be more proud to support these partnerships locally, and as Finance Chair and a champion of arts in education I am deeply proud of our Council's long-standing working relationship with Inside Broadway. Our city is stronger when our kids have access to creative expression and the arts, and in that sense Inside Broadway has been indispensable in helping keep our city strong,” said Council Member Justin Brannan, Chair of NYC Council Finance Committee, District 43 of Brooklyn.

“Creating pathways to enhance access to culturally competent after-school programming fosters a more comprehensive and expansive academic experience for our youth. Inside Broadway's “Build A Musical” program is paramount to the growth and development of young scholars in our New York City public schools,” said Council Member Kevin C. Riley. Through this program, students are provided with a unique avenue for self-expression and creativity, allowing them to explore emotions, ideas, and perspectives that may not be easily conveyed through traditional academic subjects. I'm proud to support Inside Broadway and this program for its dedication to our students in my district and across New York City. As we celebrate the start of the school year, it is vital to encourage not only the individual development of our students, but also the opportunities for them to advance in collaborative and culturally enriching spaces,” said Council Member Kevin C. Riley, District 12 of the Bronx.

“We are thrilled to bring 'Build a Musical' back into schools this fall, and for students to experience 'the magic of NYC' and live theatre,” said Katie McAllister, Executive Director of Inside Broadway. “We are thankful to all of our City Council Member partners that help us bring this vital and exciting arts education program to students across the city.”

Inside Broadway has participated in CASA since 2010, an initiative created and fully funded by the New York City Council with support from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. Since its inception over 40 years ago, the nonprofit has introduced the magic of live theater and Broadway to nearly 3 million NYC public school through not only after school programming, but also in-class residency programs, summer theatre camps, senior citizen programs, and the popular “Creating the Magic” series.