Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour

Initial dates and venues have been announced for the World Tour of LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR opening at the SSE Arena Belfast on 19 September 2024, where it will play until 28 September 2024. The tour will then head to several other countries including those in Asia, Australia, and North America.

Following Belfast, the production will play limited dates at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro Arena 3–6 October, Sheffield’s Utilita Arena 10-13 October and Aberdeen’s P & J Live Arena 17 – 20 October. The Tour will then commence its European leg in Luxembourg from 25 - 27 October, followed by Geneva, Trieste, Milan, Copenhagen, Oslo and Zurich. Its final UK dates will be in Manchester at the AO Arena 26 - 29 December and at the Utilita Arena, Newcastle 2 – 5 January 2025 before moving on to Sweden, Australia, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea.

The World Tour begins as the stage musical enters its 39th revolutionary year and will run throughout the upcoming 40th anniversary celebrations for the world’s longest running musical in 2025. After which it is planned to play North and South America.

Tickets go on general sale Thursday 12 October 2023 for the UK dates and some European dates with details below. To sign up for priority booking which will open on Tuesday 10 October 2023, please go to Click Here

Cameron Mackintosh said today “I’m thrilled to announce the initial venues where this spectacular production of Les Misérables will run. This much anticipated world tour will be a unique opportunity for many celebrated performers to play their favourite roles for short periods in different parts of the world, so fans will get the chance to see their favourite stars (and mine!) in their favourite musical. Over the show’s nearly 40 years existence, it has also proved to be the launch pad for an extraordinary list of stars around the world, in many different languages and countries. Both the show and the score of Les Mis continues to win poll after poll around the world as the public’s favourite musical of all time containing so many of the most memorable and beloved songs ever written for the musical theatre. The euphoria of the cast reunion performances of Miz are legendary and always prove a sell-out so I look forward to this unique event being the ultimate demonstration of Do You Hear The People Sing ever!”

LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR will be expanded from the hugely successful Les Misérables The Staged Concert which played for over 200 record-breaking performances in the West End. It will have an extraordinary new design specifically created for arenas (and large theatres) with audiences of between 3,000 – 5,000. This spectacular production will have a UK company of over 110 actors, musicians and crew featuring a core cast with a great number of celebrated Les Mis guest stars appearing as their schedules allow.

Nick Grace is one of the World’s leading producers and general managers of international touring productions and in the last 25 years has presented shows in 59 countries worldwide including BATMAN LIVE – World Arena Tour, WALKING WITH DINOSAURS – The Arena Spectacular, BLUE MAN GROUP World Tour and the ongoing MAMMA MIA! UK & International Tour.

The critically acclaimed production of Les Misérables continues to play at the Sondheim Theatre, where it will soon be celebrating its 39th revolutionary year, and several other local language productions around the world. To celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Oscar-winning movie, a remastered and remixed version was released in 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital in September.

Tour Dates

THURSDAY 19 – SATURDAY 28 SEPTEMBER 2024

SSE Arena, Belfast

https://www.ssearenabelfast.com/

ON SALE 12 OCTOBER 2023

THURSDAY 3 – SUNDAY 6 OCTOBER 2024

SSE Hydro, Glasgow

https://www.ovohydro.com/

ON SALE 12 OCTOBER 2023

THURSDAY 10 – SUNDAY 13 OCTOBER 2024

Utilita Arena, Sheffield

https://www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk/

ON SALE 12 OCTOBER 2023

THURSDAY 17 – SUNDAY 20 OCTOBER 2024

P&J Live, Aberdeen

https://www.pandjlive.com/

ON SALE 12 OCTOBER 2023

FRIDAY 25 – SUNDAY 27 OCTOBER 2024

Rockhal, Luxembourg

https://rockhal.lu/

ON SALE 11 OCTOBER 2023

THURSDAY 7 – MONDAY 11 NOVEMBER 2024

Teatro Stabile Del FVG, Trieste

https://www.ilrossetti.it/it/

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2023

THURSDAY 14 – SUNDAY 24 NOVEMBER 2024

Teatro Arcimboldi, Milan

https://www.teatroarcimboldi.it/

ON SALE NOVEMBER 2023

THURSDAY 5 – SUNDAY 8 DECEMBER 2024

Oslo Spektrum, Oslo

https://oslospektrum.no/en/front-page/

ON SALE 13 OCTOBER 2023

THURSDAY 26 – SUNDAY 29 DECEMBER 2024

AO Arena, Manchester

https://www.ao-arena.com/

ON SALE 12 OCTOBER 2023

THURSDAY 2 – SUNDAY 5 JANUARY 2025

Utilita Arena, Newcastle

https://www.utilitaarena.co.uk/

ON SALE 12 OCTOBER 2023

Geneva Arena, Geneva

https://www.geneva-arena.ch/

ON SALE DATE TO BE ANNOUNCED

Hallenstadion, Zurich

https://hallenstadion.ch/en/

ON SALE DATE TO BE ANNOUNCED

Royal Arena, Copenhagen

https://www.royalarena.dk/en

ON SALE DATE TO BE ANNOUNCED