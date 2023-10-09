Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour

Tickets go on general sale Thursday 12 October 2023 for the UK dates and some European dates.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Del Photo 1 Exclusive: Listen to Barbra Streisand Sing 'Papa, Can You Hear Me?' (Demo) from YENTL: Deluxe 40th Anniversary Edition
2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center Photo 2 2024 Tony Awards Find a Date and New Home at Lincoln Center
These Celebs Are Coming to Broadway Fall 2023 Photo 3 These Celebs Are Coming to Broadway Fall 2023
Photos: 2023 BC/EFA Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Raises Record-Breaking $1,237,179 Photo 4 Photos: 2023 BC/EFA Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Raises Record-Breaking $1,237,179

Initial Dates and Venues Set For LES MISERABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR World Tour

Initial dates and venues have been announced for the World Tour of LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR opening at the SSE Arena Belfast on 19 September 2024, where it will play until 28 September 2024. The tour will then head to several other countries including those in Asia, Australia, and North America.

Following Belfast, the production will play limited dates at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro Arena 3–6 October, Sheffield’s Utilita Arena 10-13 October and Aberdeen’s P & J Live Arena 17 – 20 October. The Tour will then commence its European leg in Luxembourg from 25 - 27 October, followed by Geneva, Trieste, Milan, Copenhagen, Oslo and Zurich. Its final UK dates will be in Manchester at the AO Arena 26 - 29 December and at the Utilita Arena, Newcastle 2 – 5 January 2025 before moving on to Sweden, Australia, Taiwan, Japan and South Korea. 

The World Tour begins as the stage musical enters its 39th revolutionary year and will run throughout the upcoming 40th anniversary celebrations for the world’s longest running musical in 2025. After which it is planned to play North and South America.

Tickets go on general sale Thursday 12 October 2023 for the UK dates and some European dates with details below. To sign up for priority booking which will open on Tuesday 10 October 2023, please go to Click Here

Cameron Mackintosh said today “I’m thrilled to announce the initial venues where this spectacular production of Les Misérables will run. This much anticipated world tour will be a unique opportunity for many celebrated performers to play their favourite roles for short periods in different parts of the world, so fans will get the chance to see their favourite stars (and mine!) in their favourite musical. Over the show’s nearly 40 years existence, it has also proved to be the launch pad for an extraordinary list of stars around the world, in many different languages and countries. Both the show and the score of Les Mis continues to win poll after poll around the world as the public’s favourite musical of all time containing so many of the most memorable and beloved songs ever written for the musical theatre. The euphoria of the cast reunion performances of Miz are legendary and always prove a sell-out so I look forward to this unique event being the ultimate demonstration of Do You Hear The People Sing ever!”

LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA SPECTACULAR will be expanded from the hugely successful Les Misérables The Staged Concert which played for over 200 record-breaking performances in the West End. It will have an extraordinary new design specifically created for arenas (and large theatres) with audiences of between 3,000 – 5,000.  This spectacular production will have a UK company of over 110 actors, musicians and crew featuring a core cast with a great number of celebrated Les Mis guest stars appearing as their schedules allow.

Nick Grace is one of the World’s leading producers and general managers of international touring productions and in the last 25 years has presented shows in 59 countries worldwide including BATMAN LIVE – World Arena Tour, WALKING WITH DINOSAURS – The Arena Spectacular, BLUE MAN GROUP World Tour and the ongoing MAMMA MIA! UK & International Tour.

The critically acclaimed production of Les Misérables continues to play at the Sondheim Theatre, where it will soon be celebrating its 39th revolutionary year, and several other local language productions around the world. To celebrate the 10th Anniversary of the Oscar-winning movie, a remastered and remixed version was released in 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital in September.

 Tour Dates

THURSDAY 19 – SATURDAY 28 SEPTEMBER 2024
SSE Arena, Belfast
https://www.ssearenabelfast.com/
ON SALE 12 OCTOBER 2023 

THURSDAY 3 – SUNDAY 6 OCTOBER 2024
SSE Hydro, Glasgow
https://www.ovohydro.com/
ON SALE 12 OCTOBER 2023 

THURSDAY 10 – SUNDAY 13 OCTOBER 2024
Utilita Arena, Sheffield
https://www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk/
ON SALE 12 OCTOBER 2023 

THURSDAY 17 – SUNDAY 20 OCTOBER 2024
P&J Live, Aberdeen
https://www.pandjlive.com/
ON SALE 12 OCTOBER 2023

 

FRIDAY 25 – SUNDAY 27 OCTOBER 2024
Rockhal, Luxembourg
https://rockhal.lu/
ON SALE 11 OCTOBER 2023

THURSDAY 7 – MONDAY 11 NOVEMBER 2024
Teatro Stabile Del FVG, Trieste
https://www.ilrossetti.it/it/
ON SALE NOVEMBER 2023 

THURSDAY 14 – SUNDAY 24 NOVEMBER 2024
Teatro Arcimboldi, Milan
https://www.teatroarcimboldi.it/
ON SALE NOVEMBER 2023 

THURSDAY 5 – SUNDAY 8 DECEMBER 2024
Oslo Spektrum, Oslo
https://oslospektrum.no/en/front-page/
ON SALE 13 OCTOBER 2023

THURSDAY 26 – SUNDAY 29 DECEMBER 2024
AO Arena, Manchester
https://www.ao-arena.com/
ON SALE 12 OCTOBER 2023 

THURSDAY 2 – SUNDAY 5 JANUARY 2025
Utilita Arena, Newcastle
https://www.utilitaarena.co.uk/
ON SALE 12 OCTOBER 2023

Geneva Arena, Geneva
https://www.geneva-arena.ch/
ON SALE DATE TO BE ANNOUNCED

Hallenstadion, Zurich
https://hallenstadion.ch/en/
ON SALE DATE TO BE ANNOUNCED

Royal Arena, Copenhagen
https://www.royalarena.dk/en
ON SALE DATE TO BE ANNOUNCED




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Guest Blog: Ben Target on Challenges and Grief in LORENZO at Soho Theatre Photo
Guest Blog: Ben Target on Challenges and Grief in LORENZO at Soho Theatre

My show LORENZO is a tribute to a remarkable man called Lorenzo, who I lived with during Lockdown, as his end-of-life carer. It tells the story of our friendship, the adventures we shared, and speaks about people taking care of each other in the messiest of times. 

2
Lena Hall, Mark Gatiss, Lyric Theatre Belfast, and More Win UK Theatre Awards - Full List Photo
Lena Hall, Mark Gatiss, Lyric Theatre Belfast, and More Win UK Theatre Awards - Full List of Winners Here!

The 2023 UK Theatre Awards winners have been revealed in a ceremony at London's Guildhall, hosted by Musical Theatre star Zoe Birkett.

3
Review: DANNY ELFMANS MUSIC FROM THE FILMS OF TIM BURTON, Royal Albert Hall Photo
Review: DANNY ELFMAN'S MUSIC FROM THE FILMS OF TIM BURTON, Royal Albert Hall

Seventeen projects and nearly four decades of artistic alliance have produced beloved classics like The Nightmare Before Christmas, Beetlejuice, Sleepy Hollow, and Edward Scissorhands. Ten years after the first musical celebration, Danny Elfman’s Music from the Films of Tim Burton returns to the Royal Albert Hall. John Mauceri conducted the BBC Concert Orchestra alongside the Crouch End Festival Chorus in a concert full of surprises.

4
Photos/Video: Kylie Minogue Visits the Cast of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY in Rehearsal Photo
Photos/Video: Kylie Minogue Visits the Cast of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY in Rehearsal

The cast of the World Premiere of the official Stock Aitken Waterman musical, I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY received a surprise visit from iconic hitmaker Kylie Minogue during their rehearsals this week. Check out photos and video from her visit here!

More Hot Stories For You

VIDEO: Watch Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas Discuss I NEED THATVIDEO: Watch Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas Discuss I NEED THAT
Video: Watch Erika Henningsen Sing 'Tell That Girl' from EVER AFTER: THE MUSICALVideo: Watch Erika Henningsen Sing 'Tell That Girl' from EVER AFTER: THE MUSICAL
VIDEO: Watch THE LION KING's Broadway Makeup Team Transform Stephen Carlile into ScarVIDEO: Watch THE LION KING's Broadway Makeup Team Transform Stephen Carlile into Scar
COMPANY North American Tour Launches TodayCOMPANY North American Tour Launches Today

Videos

Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway Video
Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway
Watch Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas Discuss I NEED THAT Video
Watch Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas Discuss I NEED THAT
Watch Erika Henningsen Sing 'Tell That Girl' from EVER AFTER: THE MUSICAL Video
Watch Erika Henningsen Sing 'Tell That Girl' from EVER AFTER: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Recommended For You