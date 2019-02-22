In the Spotlight: SUPERHERO's Kate Baldwin Strikes a Pose

Feb. 22, 2019  

Below, BroadwayWorld continues our series 'In The Spotlight' by acclaimed photographer Walter McBride! This time, check out photos of Broadway favorite Kate Baldwin, currently starring in the Second Stage Theatre production of Superhero, as she poses at the Green Room 42.

Baldwin recently appeared in the Tony Award winning Broadway revival of Hello, Dolly! for which she received Tony Award, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations. Other Broadway credits include Finian's Rainbow (Tony Award, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Award nominations), Big Fish, Wonderful Town, Thoroughly Modern Millie and The Full Monty. Off-Broadway, she received Drama Desk nominations for her work in The Keen Company's production of John & Jen and The Public Theatre's production of Michael John LaChuisa's Giant.

Also off-Broadway: Songbird at 59E59 Street Theaters. Film: Brooklyn Brothers Beat the Best. TV: "Law & Order: SVU". PBS: "First You Dream: The Music of Kander & Ebb" and "Live From Lincoln Center: Stephen Sondheim's Passion." Concerts: Chicago Humanities Festival, NSO, PSO and the American Songbook Series. Recording: Let's See What Happens and She Loves Him: Live at Feinstein's (PS Classics).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Kate Baldwin photographed at at the Green Room 42 in New York City.

Kate Baldwin photographed at at the Green Room 42 in New York City.

Kate Baldwin photographed at at the Green Room 42 in New York City.

