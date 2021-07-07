In-Person Choral Singing For Adults 55+ is Coming To New York City With New York City Encore Chorale

New York City area baby boomers, retirees and beyond will have lots of options to fire up their singing voices when Encore Creativity for Older Adults, America's largest choral organization for adults over 55, returns to in-person singing in September. Singers can also take advantage of Encore's popular and rapidly growing online rehearsals and classes through Encore University which was founded due to COVID restrictions in the summer of 2020 and now has participants in 28 states.

Registration is now open for New York City Encore Chorale, a local choral group that sings a fun and eclectic mix of music in many styles and from many different eras. The program culminates in a free concert in December that is open to the public. New York City Encore Chorale meets at Broadway Presbyterian Church, 601 W. 114th Street, New York, NY, on Wednesdays, from September 8 to mid-December, from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm. Participants can take the 1 train to 116th Street-Columbia University or the M4, M5, M11, M60, and M104 bus. Bernadette Hoke, an active pianist, organist, conductor, and collaborative musician in the New York City area, will be conducting the group. She is the Music Director and Organist of Saint Albans Church where she directs a semi-professional choir. As a former faculty member of St. Albans School, she founded and directed the Saint Albans Schola.

No auditions are necessary. Encore's mission is to provide an accessible arts education and performance opportunities for older adults regardless of ability or experience. "We are thrilled to return to in-person singing and live performances in New York City," said Jeanne Kelly, Founder and Artistic Director of the Annapolis, Md.-based nonprofit arts organization. "Our singers not only learn about the craft of singing and improve their technique, but they can now enjoy socializing and bonding with a new community of friends, which is so important."

Registration is also open for Encore University, an online series of afternoon rehearsals and classes that meets Mondays through Thursdays, at 1:00 pm, for the same 15-week semester as the in-person rehearsals. Encore University's ONLINE Fall 2021 Class Offerings begin September 7 and include: Chorale Sings/Rehearsals, ROCKS Sings/Rehearsals, Vocal Technique, A History of Jazz, Great Operatic Tenors , Music and Your Brain, #1 Hits of the 60s and 70s.

Singers have THREE registration options: In-Person Rehearsals ONLY on Wednesdays at 1:30 pm, Online Encore University Rehearsals & Classes ONLY, Monday to Thursday afternoons at 1:00 pm, and BOTH In-Person Rehearsals & Online Encore University Rehearsals and Classes.

All singers, whether registering for in-person or online offerings, will receive sheet music and recorded rehearsal tracks so they can practice their parts at home. For more information, registration and pricing, visit www.encorecreativity.org or call 301-261-5747.

Singing is a healthy endeavor for older adults. According to Chorus America's 2019 Impact Study, singing promotes healthy and vibrant aging with nearly 20 percent of singers over 65 in the study experiencing improvement in one or more chronic health conditions due to singing. Older singers also reported being in better mental health than the general public of the same age.

Founded in 2007, Encore Creativity for Older Adults has 23 in-person ensembles across the nation, a vibrant online university, plus summer camp programs and international travel opportunities.