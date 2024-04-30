Immersive Theater Experience

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Emmy-Nominated and Clio Award-Winning Team behind Disney’s "Growing Up" and MTV’s "Rebel Music" will present "Outside In," an immersive theatrical experience created by The Child Center of NY and produced by SoulHouse. This groundbreaking production promises to captivate audiences and drive social impact.

Scheduled for May 7th, 2024, "Outside In" marks the kickoff of a $50 million capital campaign for The Child Center of NY’s inventive Innovation Center. "Outside In" is not just a play; it's an interactive journey into the challenges faced by Maya, an 18-year-old navigating modern-day New York City. Combining scripted performance with improvisation, this "Sleep No More"-type experience invites audiences to participate actively, providing a unique perspective on mental wellness. The event will take place at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, where three showings will be held over one night at 5:00 PM, 6:30 PM and 8:00 PM. An opening night reception and red carpet with celebrity guetsts, influencers, and VIPs will occur throughout the evening.

Traci Donnelly, CEO of The Child Center of NY, emphasizes the event's significance: "As we honor National Children's Mental Health Awareness Month, 'Outside In' catalyzes the launch of our Community Innovation Lab. It's an invitation to explore the healing potential of art and play therapy and support children's mental health."

Surina Jindal, Executive Producer of "Outside In," speaks to the production's transformative power: "'Outside In' is a journey designed to provoke lasting change. It invites our community to embrace the healing power of art and play therapy."

Dr. Deep Penesetti, Chief Innovation & Medical Officer of The Child Center of NY and Founder of SoulHouse, echoes this sentiment: "'Outside In' is not just entertainment; it's the start of a mental health movement. It offers insight into the challenges of the digital age and provides a modern approach to play therapy."

In addition to attending the event, supporters can contribute to the mental wellness movement by donating online or participating in future "Outside In" Pop-Up Plays.

For more information about "Outside In" and the Community Innovation Lab, please visit ChildCenterNY.org or contact Michael@Multihouse.io.

Play Broadway Games