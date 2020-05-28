Imelda Staunton-Led HELLO, DOLLY! Postponed to 2022
Hello, Dolly!, one of the most iconic musicals of all time, was set to begin performances this summer at the West End's Adelphi Theatre. Producers of the show today announced that the production has been postponed to 2022.
They 'regrettably' announced the news today, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to shuffle theatrical seasons all over the globe. Producers also noted that star Imelda Staunton is committed to shoot the 5th season of the Netlfix drama The Crown in 2021, accounting for the longer delay.
Ticket holders to the original dates will be contacted and issued a refund. New dates for the production are forthcoming.
This brand new production reunites Staunton with director Dominic Cooke, following the critically acclaimed production of Follies at The National Theatre.
Joining the previously announced Imelda Staunton are Andy Nyman, Jenna Russell, Clare Halse, Harry Hepple, and Tyrone Huntley.
The full cast also includes: Craig Armstrong, Gemma Atkins, Jenni Bowden, Alan Bradshaw, Natalie Chua, Joshua Clemetson, Brendan Cull, Bessy Ewa, Isaac Gryn, Ashlee Irish, Jodie Jacobs, Paul Kemble, Emily Langham, Amira Matthews, Sarah Marie Maxwell, Laura Medforth, Matt Overfield, Angelo Paragoso, Tom Partridge, Wendy Lee Purdy, Edwin Ray, Phil Snowden, Bree Smith, Christine Tucker, Gavin Wilkinson and Liam Wrate.
With music and lyrics by Jerry Herman (La Cage aux Folles, Mack and Mabel, Mame) and book by Michael Stewart (42nd Street, Mack and Mabel, Barnum), Hello, Dolly! is one of the most iconic musicals of all time. Herman's timeless score includes 'Put On Your Sunday Clothes', 'Ribbons Down My Back', 'Before the Parade Passes By', 'Elegance', 'It Only Takes a Moment' and 'Hello, Dolly!'.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
'I actually am a little more optimistic than those who say Broadway will reopen in the spring, but I tend to be an optimistic person, I tend to think ... (read more)
Breaking: Playwright, Author & Activist Larry Kramer Dies at 84
According to the New York Times, Larry Kramer passed away this morning in Manhattan from pneumonia. He was 84 years old.... (read more)
OLD VIC to Stream Productions From an Empty Theatre; Will Kick Off With LUNGS Starring Claire Foy & Matt Smith
The Old Vic announces a new artistic initiative OLD VIC: IN CAMERA, combining a run of socially distanced performances of Duncan MacMillan's LUNGS wit... (read more)
New Survey Shows Just 19% of UK Theatre Patrons Will Be Willing to Return When Venues Reopen
A new survey conducted shows that only 19% of audience members of U.K. arts venues and theaters will be willing to return to events, even after venues... (read more)
Voting Now Open For Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Top 10
Voting is now open for BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE Top 10! The nominees have submitted all new songs for you to listen to before casting your vote! ... (read more)
Times Square Billboards Will Go Dark on Wednesday in Support of Restaurants, Hospitality Businesses, and Non-Profits
The iconic digital billboards will go dark to alert the nation to the very real prospect that hundreds of thousands of American restaurants, non-profi... (read more)