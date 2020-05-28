Imelda Staunton-Led HELLO, DOLLY! Postponed to 2022

Hello, Dolly!, one of the most iconic musicals of all time, was set to begin performances this summer at the West End's Adelphi Theatre. Producers of the show today announced that the production has been postponed to 2022.

They 'regrettably' announced the news today, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to shuffle theatrical seasons all over the globe. Producers also noted that star Imelda Staunton is committed to shoot the 5th season of the Netlfix drama The Crown in 2021, accounting for the longer delay.

Ticket holders to the original dates will be contacted and issued a refund. New dates for the production are forthcoming.

This brand new production reunites Staunton with director Dominic Cooke, following the critically acclaimed production of Follies at The National Theatre.

Joining the previously announced Imelda Staunton are Andy Nyman, Jenna Russell, Clare Halse, Harry Hepple, and Tyrone Huntley.

The full cast also includes: Craig Armstrong, Gemma Atkins, Jenni Bowden, Alan Bradshaw, Natalie Chua, Joshua Clemetson, Brendan Cull, Bessy Ewa, Isaac Gryn, Ashlee Irish, Jodie Jacobs, Paul Kemble, Emily Langham, Amira Matthews, Sarah Marie Maxwell, Laura Medforth, Matt Overfield, Angelo Paragoso, Tom Partridge, Wendy Lee Purdy, Edwin Ray, Phil Snowden, Bree Smith, Christine Tucker, Gavin Wilkinson and Liam Wrate.

With music and lyrics by Jerry Herman (La Cage aux Folles, Mack and Mabel, Mame) and book by Michael Stewart (42nd Street, Mack and Mabel, Barnum), Hello, Dolly! is one of the most iconic musicals of all time. Herman's timeless score includes 'Put On Your Sunday Clothes', 'Ribbons Down My Back', 'Before the Parade Passes By', 'Elegance', 'It Only Takes a Moment' and 'Hello, Dolly!'.

