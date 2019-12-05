Idina Menzel's New Album 'Christmas: A Season of Love' is Out Now

Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel has a career that traverses stage, film, television, and music and in time for the holidays she releases an album of traditional and brand-new songs featuring Ariana Grande, Billy Porter, Josh Gad and her husband, Aaron Lohr.

Timed to coincide with the release of Disney's Frozen 2, which includes Idina's unforgettable voice in the title role of Elsa, this new album is sure to bring friends and family together throughout the holiday season.

TRACKLIST



1. Sleigh Ride

2. The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year

3. I Got My Love To Keep Me Warm, feat. BILLY PORTER

4. Christmas Just Ain't Christmas

5. We Wish You The Merriest, feat. JOSH GAD

6. A Hand For Mrs. Claus, feat. ARIANA GRANDE

7. We Need A Little Christmas

8. Oh Holy Night / Ave Maria

9. Winter Wonderland / Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)

10. I'll Be Home For Christmas, feat. AARON LOHR

11. Walker's 3rd Hanukkah

12. Ocho Kandelikas

13. Christmas Time Is Here

14. At This Table

15. Seasons of Love

16. Caroling, Caroling

17. Auld Lang Syne Introduction

18. Auld Lang Syne



Menzel rose to fame for her role as Maureen in the popular Broadway musical RENT, and her career took off when she won a Tony Award for her role as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, in the smash musical, WICKED. Her voice can be heard as Elsa in Disney's Oscar winning Frozen, the second highest grossing animated films of all time, with more than $1.2 billion in worldwide box office revenue.

The film's song "Let It Go," voiced by Menzel, became an instant international phenomenon, winning the Oscar for Best Original Song - where Menzel performed it at the ceremony - and the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media. The track reached #5 on the Billboard Hot 100, making Menzel the first artist with both a Billboard Top 10 hit and a Tony Award for acting.





