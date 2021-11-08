Ice Theatre Of New York Performs At Opening Week Of The Rink At Rockefeller

Ice Theatre of New York performed during opening weekend at The Rink at Rockefeller on Friday, November 5, 2021 for a private event by Chanel to celebrate its fragrance Chanel No. 5, featuring a performance by guest artist and social media sensation Elladj Baldé.

There were also special performances by Mary J. Blige and the Brass Queens Band. ITNY continues performances with full public viewing from November 8-12 at 5pm with the ITNY Ensemble and Junior Ice Dance Medalists Oona & Gage Brown.

These performances are free and open to the public, and the rink will be open for skating. For more information, visit https://icetheatre.org/2021-pop-up-fall-performances.html.

The upcoming slate of performances includes:

Monday, November 8 at 5pm - ITNY Ensemble

Tuesday, November 9 at 5pm - ITNY Ensemble

Wednesday, November 10 at 5pm - Oona and Gage Brown

Thursday, November 11 at 5pm- ITNY Ensemble

Friday, November 12 at 5pm - ITNY Ensemble