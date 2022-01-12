Ice Theatre Of New York City to Present Skate Pop-Up Concert, January 14

Ice Theatre of New York presents a City Skate Pop-Up Concert at the Rink at Rockefeller on Friday, January 14, 2022, featuring ITNY skaters Liz Schmidt and Ella Bauer.

Liz Schmidt will perform "When Atoms Embrace" at 3:20pm and Ella Bauer will perform "Home Alone" at 4:50pm. These performances are free and open to the public, and the rink will be open for skating. For more information, visit www.icetheatre.org.

When Atoms Embrace

Choreographer and Costumes: Lorna Brown

Music: "Spiegel im Spiegel" by Arvo Pärt

Performer: Liz Schmidt

When Atoms Embrace is an acclaimed solo choreographed and costumed by original John Curry Theatre of Skating member, Lorna Brown. Ms. Brown is an artist with a deep interest and knowledge in science. The piece is set to Music by Arvo Pärt's "Spiegel im Spiegel" and was inspired by a poem Ms. Brown wrote herself: "She comes to us in blue and lavender light which shines on us all to give mankind energy and love and to help and heal our planet. Lay me in a field of wildflowers, let the scent perfume the hours. When the atoms embrace and time changes pace, I find my magical powers." Performed 10 times at the ITNY Home Season and Gala at Sky Rink Chelsea Piers as well as Rockefeller Center, by Liz Schmidt, Sarah France and once by apprentice performer, Sarah Baetge.

HOME ALONE

Choreography by Kaitlyn Weaver

Coach: by Tanya Douglas.

Performer: Ella Bauer

For more information visit www.icetheatre.org.