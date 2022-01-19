Ice Theatre Of New York Announces The Thirteenth Annual Ice Ball

Ice Theatre of New York presents the 2022 Ice Ball on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 8:30pm at The Rink at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park. Dust off your tuxedo and fluff your ball gown for an evening skate in the heart of midtown Manhattan.

Reserve your timed entry ticket for 8:30pm, 8:40pm, 8:50pm, or 9pm to skate until 10pm. Entry with your own skates is free, and skate rental is $21. Dress code is impressionist formal. The Ice Ball is co-presented with Simulacrum of Yore Society. Everyone is invited to participate. Your dress identifies you as part of the Ice Ball.

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is popularly known as NYC's only free admission ice skating rink. Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is open daily through March 6, 2022 and in addition to The Rink, the annual winter event features fun, outdoor activities including delicious food and drink offerings at The Lodge by Prime Video, the Curling Café, Cozy Igloos by Prime Video and Bumper Cars on Ice. For more information, go to WinterVillage.org.