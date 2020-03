INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 3/2; Kids Night & More

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 3/1/2020.

Of note, CHICAGO, MEAN GIRLS, MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL and SIX participated in Kids Night on Broadway this past week on Tuesday, February 25 which affects their grosses for the week ending March 1.

Also, HARRY POTTER played autism-friendly performances on Sunday, March 1 with tickets (to two performances) sold at reduced prices exclusively through the Theatre Development Fund's program.

This week, 28 shows played on Broadway, with 244,515 tickets sold and a total gross of $26,109,419. The average ticket price was $106.78.

This was up the number of shows as last week and down 3 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was down -2.57%. Versus last year, attendance was down -0.47%. On the sales front, overall grosses were down -10.57% vs. last week and down -3.87% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $106.78 is down $-9.56 compared to last week and down $-3.77 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

HAMILTON $2,696,189 WEST SIDE STORY $1,598,947 MOULIN ROUGE! $1,571,114 THE LION KING $1,414,594 TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL $1,320,766



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

GRAND HORIZONS ($304,720), THE INHERITANCE ($409,086), A SOLDIER'S PLAY ($470,331), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY ($503,694), CHICAGO ($546,842)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

WEST SIDE STORY $144,719 GRAND HORIZONS $60,809 THE INHERITANCE $31,040 A SOLDIER'S PLAY $9,962 MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON $4,303



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE LION KING ($-426,524), WICKED ($-400,910), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD ($-284,907), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO ($-253,880), BEETLEJUICE ($-241,743)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON $250.67 MOULIN ROUGE! $150.84 HADESTOWN $137.59 TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL $132.02 MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON $128.01



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO ($65.22), GRAND HORIZONS ($70.88), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA ($72.18), FROZEN ($75.07), THE INHERITANCE ($76.78)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential

HAMILTON 103.48% HADESTOWN 92.93% WEST SIDE STORY 92.83% MOULIN ROUGE! 89.56% HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, PARTS ONE AND TWO 88.22%



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

THE INHERITANCE (35.96%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (47.04%), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY (50.94%), GRAND HORIZONS (53.34%), CHICAGO (56.94%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

HAMILTON 101.5% HADESTOWN 100.6% COME FROM AWAY 100.6% MOULIN ROUGE! 100% WEST SIDE STORY 100%



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

THE INHERITANCE (63.5%), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (69%), CHICAGO (75.7%), GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY (77.1%), AIN'T TOO PROUD (82.2%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

THE INHERITANCE 827 GRAND HORIZONS 221 HAMILTON 4



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

WICKED (-2006), THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (-1831), TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD (-1685), TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL (-1131), AIN'T TOO PROUD (-1097)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..







