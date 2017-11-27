INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 11/27

Welcome to this week's edition of BroadwayWorld's exclusive WEEKLY GROSSES ANALYSIS - read on for all the weekly grosses statistics for the movers and shakers from the latest grosses, for the week ending 11/26/2017.

The final gross of $2,468,174.59, over eight performances, marks the eighth time HELLO, DOLLY! has broken The Shubert Organization's all-time record and the tenth time the show has set the box office record at the Shubert Theatre. Additionally, the production holds the record for the largest pre-performance advance sale in Broadway history.

The producers of the longest running play currently on Broadway, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG had its best week ever and highest gross yet of $523,957. for the week ending November 26, 2017.

The Tony Award-winning musical COME FROM AWAY shattered the all-time box office record at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre for the week ending November 26, 2017. COME FROM AWAY's gross for the week was $1,527,279.50, the highest for any eight-show week at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. Prior to COME FROM AWAY, IT'S ONLY A PLAYstarring Nathan Lane, Matthew Broderick, Stockard Channing, F. Murray Abraham, Rupert Grint and Megan Mullally held the house record ($1,455,818.00), set in 2014.

Jason Mraz continues on a winning streak in Broadway's WAITRESS in the role of Dr. Pomatter, celebrating a third week in the Million Dollar Club. Up $125, 259 over the prior week, WAITRESS grossed $1,148,908 for the week ending November 26, 2017 (also up $179,792 on Thanksgiving week 2016).







THE BAND'S VISIT's gross for the week was $1,310,426, the highest for any eight-show week in the theatre's 90-year history. THE BAND'S VISIT surpassed the previous house record of $1,290,437 set by A RAISIN IN THE SUN on June 15, 2014.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN has again broken the house record at the Music Box Theatre, grossing $1,950,120.78 the week of November 21, which also marked Noah Galvin's first week in the title role. The Tony Award-winning musical also set the record for the highest gross in Broadway history for a theater of fewer than 1000-seats, breaking their own record from the week of July 9, 2017 (the Music Box Theater seats 984).

It was another million dollar week for METEOR SHOWER. The third week in a row for the show which marks its official opening on Broadway this Wednesday, November 29.

This week, 31 shows played on Broadway, with 264,948 tickets sold and a total gross of $39,079,348. The average ticket price was $147.50.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week and down 3 vs. the same week last year. Compared to last week, attendance was up 6.99%. Versus last year, attendance was down -6.37%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 25.47% vs. last week and up 10.77% vs. this week last year. This week's average ticket price of $147.50 is up $21.72 compared to last week and up $22.81 compared to last year.



Top 5 by This Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS ($48,496), TIME AND THE CONWAYS ($255,478), M. BUTTERFLY ($382,056), JUNK ($461,938), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND ($485,973)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

M. BUTTERFLY ($-182,646), THE PARISIAN WOMAN ($-140,838), JUNK ($-85,614), TIME AND THE CONWAYS ($-39,269), SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY ($-8,118)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price



Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS ($13.51), TIME AND THE CONWAYS ($63.58), JUNK ($71.89), SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ($78.45), MISS SAIGON ($92.62)





Top 5 by Gross % of Potential



Bottom 5 by Gross % of Potential

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS (3.27%), M. BUTTERFLY (40.03%), TIME AND THE CONWAYS (40.41%), JUNK (41.63%), MISS SAIGON (54.04%)





Top 5 by % of Seats Sold of Total Seats



Bottom 5 % of Seats Sold of Total Seats

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS (36.5%), M. BUTTERFLY (46.9%), TIME AND THE CONWAYS (68.4%), MISS SAIGON (68.4%), JUNK (75.8%)





Top 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week



Bottom 5 by Seats Sold This Week vs. Last Week

M. BUTTERFLY (-2195), TIME AND THE CONWAYS (-890), LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS (-313), ONCE ON THIS ISLAND (-304), METEOR SHOWER (-83)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld.com makes no guarantees as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.







Related Articles