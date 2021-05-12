INDIE ART TODAY Hosts Live Video Panels On The Post-COVID Future Of Theatre

This past Sunday, Indie Art Today - hosted by award-winning writer and producer Anthony J. Piccione - began its three week series of live video panels on the future of theatre in the post-COVID era with a live panel featuring five playwrights, with two more panels featuring directors and actors scheduled for May 16th & 23rd, respectively.

According to Piccione, "there remains plenty of questions about what the future of theatre will look like as the pandemic comes to an end, and vaccines get rolled out. Among them are how long will COVID restrictions continue to impact artists and venues alike, as well as what role will live-streaming and virtual theatre continue to play. I felt it was important to offer a platform on my podcast for a wide range of artists in our industry to discuss their thoughts and perspectives on this highly important topic, as we enter this new era."

Mr. Piccione has been hosting Indie Art Today - which airs conversations every week with artists in theatre, film & music - since May of last year. This series, he says, is the first time that the podcast will be airing live video episodes of the podcast, in addition to its audio edition available on Anchor, Spotify, iTunes, and various other streaming platforms.

The first panel - which aired on May 9th at 6pm EST - featured playwrights Paul Smith, Doug DeVita, Max Berry, Dave Proctor & Marjorie Bicknell. Announcements are forthcoming for panelists for the upcoming panels featuring directors and actors, airing on May 16th & May 23rd at 6pm EST, respectively.

To watch these panels as they air, please visit www.youtube.com/user/AnthonyJPiccione