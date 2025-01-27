IN SCENA! ITALIAN THEATER FESTIVAL NY Launches Mentorship Program For Emerging Directors

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As part of their commitment to fostering artistic growth, In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY, in collaboration with The Tank, will offer a Mentorship Program for Emerging Directors, as part of their In Scena! Playwright Award (formerly the Mario Fratti Award). In Scena! is offering this new mentorship program in addition to their translation and adaptation mentorship, already offered in collaboration with Hystrio. This second mentorship is a unique opportunity for an emerging director to showcase their talent, refine their skills, and bring a compelling Italian play in translation to life on stage in New York City.

The selected director will have the opportunity to direct a play chosen from among the winners of the In Scena! Playwright Award, while receiving mentorship from a seasoned director and an experienced producer. The program also includes a production budget to cover production expenses such as creative artists and crew, access to The Tank's 56-seat theater for 6 performances, as well as free rehearsal space, promotional support, and box office management. Performances will take place in May at The Tank (312 W 36th St., New York, NY 10018), with rehearsals in April.

Interested applicants should submit a Letter of Interest to info@inscenany.com, introducing yourself, your vision as a director, and your motivation for working on an Italian play in translation. Upon receipt of your email, the Festival will provide you with a selection of available scripts and an application form to officially apply. The application deadline is Thursday, February 28. For more information on the In Scena's Emerging Directors Mentorship Program and to submit your application please visit www.inscenany.com/directors-mentorhsip/.

In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY In 2013 Kairos Italy Theater, the preeminent Italian theater company in New York City, together with the Italian KIT Italia, created In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY, the first Italian theater festival to take place in all five boroughs of New York City and beyond. The festival's first edition was part of the 2013 Year of Italian Culture in the United States and it was supported by the Embassy of Italy in DC and Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo' at NYU that became right after one of the organizers. The festival has since become an annual event. www.inscenany.com