IMPROV TAKES THE BODEGA! THE SPRING SHOW Comes to The Reverie Room

Improv comedy will take place outside a traditional theatre setting with IMPROV TAKES THE BODEGA! THE SPRING SHOW, presented by the East Village Practice Group on March 21 at 7:00 p.m. at The Reverie Room, 163 W 72nd Street in Manhattan.

Hosted by Rachel Lenihan, the event will feature long-form improv performed by two teams, along with a guest monologist. The performance will take place in a converted bodega setting, reimagined as an intimate performance space.

The show is produced by Aaron Tabackman and created by Sharif Corinaldi in collaboration with Vermillion. The format draws inspiration from site-specific comedy events, placing improvisation in unconventional environments.

IMPROV TAKES THE BODEGA! THE SPRING SHOW

March 21 at 7:00 p.m.

The Reverie Room

163 W 72nd Street, New York, NY

The event will feature rotating performers and a surprise guest monologist.