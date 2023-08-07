IHRAF Festival 2023 Calls For Submissions

The International Human Rights Art Festival (IHRAF) is back and calling all NYC-based performers to submit work. The festival runs December 4th - 10th, 2023 @ The Tank Theater, 312 W. 36th Street.

Submissions are open through October 1. No submission fee.

The IHRAF uses creativity to open space for discussion around society's most pressing concerns, as well as facilitates conversation among our diverse audience and social and political leaders. We create programs based on our values of celebrating diversity; engagement with all members of society; sincerity and vulnerability of presentation, and beauty as a fundamental creative value. We have presented more than 1000 performers from 50+ countries in NYC, highlighting the breadth of NYC's cultural communities. The International Human Rights Art Festival has been featured in the New York Times, Fox Five Morning Show, NBC Live!, NY Observer, Crain's NY Business, Metro-NY, AM-NY, Gay City News, Brooklyn Rail, and many others; we have been banned by the Catholic Church, lionized by politicians and government workers and have presented more than 1000 artists from 103 countries in our half-decade of existence! Our central principle of inclusivity ensures that artists with a wide range of life experiences and beliefs have a place to tell their stories in their voice, and positively impact society through their access to an expanded and diverse audience.

More than just a performance project, we connect change makers - these activist-artists - with decision makers. Our Honorary Committee includes Senators Charles E. Schumer, Kirsten Gillibrand, Bernie Sanders, Congresspersons Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamie Raskin, John Lewis (deceased), Amy Poehler, Kathleen Turner, Barbra Streisand, Norman Lear and many more!