ICE THEATRE OF NEW YORK, INC is Set to Host 2022 City Skate Pop Up Concerts

Ice Theatre of New York (ITNY) is set to present 2022 City Skate Pop Up Concerts as part of Kids Week at the Rink at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park on Tuesday, February 22 and Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 9:30 am. ITNY performers include ITNY Junior Apprentice Ella Bauer and three other young skaters from Skating Club of New York. The events are free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

One of the performances, Home Alone, features Ella Bauer. It is choreographed by Kaitlyn Weaver and Bauer is coached by Tanya Douglas. This season, ITNY will also be performing at The Rink at Rockefeller Center, Riverbank State Park, and Lefrak Center at Lakeside in Prospect Park.

Ella Bauer is an ITNY Junior Apprentice and competitive performer. Ella Grace Bauer was born and raised in NYC. She's a competitive figure skater at the Juvenile level and has been skating for about four years. She's a medalist at the 2022 US Figure Skating Championship Series presented by Toyota, and she dreams of making it to the Olympics in 2030.

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is popularly known as NYC's only free admission ice skating rink. Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park is open daily through March 6, 2022 and in addition to The Rink, the annual winter event features fun, outdoor activities including delicious food and drink offerings at The Lodge by Prime Video, the Curling Café, Cozy Igloos by Prime Video and Bumper Cars on Ice. For more information, click here.

Founded by Moira North, ITNY's mission is to celebrate and advance dance on ice as a performance art. Through its performances in both traditional and site-specific venues, ITNY presents ice dance that helps to open one's eyes to seeing skating in new and unexpected ways. ITNY was the very first ice dance company to receive dance program funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs.

City Skate Pop-Up Concerts are supported, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature. ITNY is also supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council, and NYC Council Member Mark Levine and by Dance/NYC'S Coronavirus Dance Relief Fund.

Additionally, ITNY receives funding from Bloomberg Philanthropies, Lisa McGraw Figure Skating Foundation, the Will Sears Foundation, and its generous private patrons.