Broadway Businesses Unite Against Proposed Times Square Casino

In 2022, Caesars Entertainment and SL Green announced a proposal to construct a Caesars Palace at 1515 Broadway.

Apr. 14, 2023  

As BroadwayWorld first reported last fall, there has been much talk about the potential of a Times Square casino, but will the plans ever come to fruition? Not if the No Times Square Casino Coalition has anything to say about it.

"We are a coalition of residents, businesses, community organizations and stakeholders from the Times Square community who are committed to its long-term future and concerned about the significant negative impacts a casino would bring," the coalition's mission statement reads. "After a decades-long turnaround that revitalized the neighborhood and turned it into a pre-eminent location for locals, businesses and tourists, Times Square is one of the most vibrant areas in the country. At its heart is the Theater District, home to 41 theaters that bring the magic of Broadway to life and draw millions of people a year to New York City."

The new coalition is compromised of: The Broadway League, The Hell's Kitchen Neighborhood Association, The Manhattan Plaza Tenants Association, The Hell's Kitchen Block Association, The West 47th - 48th Streets Block Association, The Clinton Hell's Kitchen Chelsea Coalition for Pedestrian Safety (CHEKPEDS), Times Square Church, Encore Community Services, Sardi's, Joe Allen, Orso, Bar Centrale, The American Bus Association, and The Student & Youth Travel Association.

Their action comes following an annoucement in 2022 that Caesars Entertainment and SL Green intended to construct a Caesars Palace at 1515 Broadway. The application is due to be reviewed by the New York State's Gaming Facility later this year.

Both Actors' Equity and Local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians have joined the Coalition for a Better Times Square, which supports the building of the casino.

American Federation of Musicians Local 802 President Tino Gagliardi has responded: "As the union for New York's musicians - including all Broadway productions - the success of the theater district is a crucial issue for the livelihood of our membership. We believe that a new gaming and entertainment destination will be a major benefit to Times Square and the Broadway community. More top-line entertainment options mean more tourism, bigger audiences, and more jobs for New York's theater industry."



